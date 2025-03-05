It’s never too early for travel inspiration with the cheapest flights…

Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. Which is why every time is the right time for travel inspiration. If you’re looking to grab a flight and jet away to picturesque locations very soon, this guide to some of the cheapest flights you can book this season may be helpful. Whether for the a weekend trip or a cheeky mid-month getaway – it’s your choice – these are the cheapest flights you can take.

To Alexandria on Wizz Air: from Dhs478

Alexandria, Egypt, is a historic Mediterranean city known for its rich past and coastal charm. Founded by Alexander the Great in 331 BC, today, it boasts stunning beaches, vibrant markets, and cultural landmarks like the Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa and the modern Bibliotheca Alexandrina. If you book with Wizz Air, you can make a round trip for Dhs478 this month.

To Yerevan on Wizz Air: from Dh478

The Armenian capital beckons. If you book your trip to Yerevan for March, you’ll get the best deal at Dhs478 for a roundtrip. Throughout March is the best time to travel to Yerevan in this period. Yerevan is beautiful, marked by grand Soviet-era architecture.

To Samarkand on Wizz Air: from Dhs457

If this isn’t a deal, we don’t know what is. You can fly to Samarkand and back for as little as Dhs457 if you plan your trip in March. The beautiful city in Uzbekistan has much to see, with mosques, mausoleums and a lot of history. Prominent landmarks include Registan Square, a plaza bordered by 3 ornate, majolica-covered madrassas dating back to the 15th and 17th centuries, and Gur-e-Amir, the towering tomb of Timur (Tamerlane), founder of the Timurid Empire.

To Baku on Wizz Air: from Dhs518

Bank Baku for March for Wizz Air fares for the heart of Azerbaijan are still deal-worthy in this month. If you book to fly in March, you can get a round trip for as little as Dhs518 – a bit cheeky, but you’re getting a bang for your buck. Baku is not just the capital, but also the commercial hub of the country, and a great place to start exploring the region.

To Dammam on Wizz Air: from Dhs229

The Saudi Arabian city is a is a sweet coastal dream and more laid-back as compared to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. If you fly Wizz Air throughout March, you’ll make a roundtrip for as little as Dhs229. It’s the perfect speedy, neighbourhood getaway.

To Amman on Wizz Air: from Dhs478

Amman calls; we must answer. The capital of Jordan is laced with incredible history to discover, and is a modern city with ancient origins. Atop Jabal al-Qala’a hill, the historic Citadel includes the pillars of the Roman Temple of Hercules and the 8th-century Umayyad Palace complex, known for its grand dome. Fly to Amman for as little as Dhs478 for a roundtrip with Wizz Air, if you travel in March

