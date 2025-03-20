Expect crowded terminals, but here’s how to breeze through your Eid Al Fitr 2025 travels with ease…

Eid Al Fitr 2025 is just around the corner, and with it comes the inevitable hustle and bustle at Dubai International Airport. Emirates is gearing up for one of its busiest travel weekends of the year, with over 80,000 passengers expected to depart in just two days. Whether you’re heading off for a spring break or flying out for the holiday, here’s everything you need to know to make your trip as smooth as possible.

Get to the airport early

With heavy traffic expected around Terminal 3, the golden rule is to arrive at least 3 hours before your flight. Plan ahead and factor in extra time for potential congestion on your way to the airport. The 28th and 29th of March, as well as the 5th and 6th of April, are expected to be the busiest, so make sure you’re not rushing.

Check-in options

Emirates offers a variety of check-in options to make your airport experience smoother. Online check-in opens 48 hours before your flight and can be accessed via the Emirates website or app. You can also opt for the Emirates City Check-in, drop off luggage the night before, or use the convenient kiosks in Terminal 3. If you’re travelling from the northern Emirates, you can check in at the Ajman Central Bus Terminal. Check out your options and choose the one that suits you best.

Skip the stress with smart features

Take advantage of Emirates’ Smart Tunnel for a fast-track passport control experience and make sure to arrive at your gate 60 minutes before your flight for Economy and Premium Economy, or 45 minutes for Business and First Class. Boarding gates close 20 minutes before departure, so don’t leave it too late.