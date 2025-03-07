Sponsored: In case you feel the need for speed before Eid…

The undisputed home of motor racing in the UAE, Dubai Autodrome in Motor City invites the fast and the curious to enjoy a Roll Racing package this Ramadan.

Roll Racing at Dubai Autodrome takes the form of a drag race with a 40kph rolling-start, before a fastest-fender-first horsepower-fuelled dash down a 400m stretch of the circuit’s main straight. The perfect activity for petrolheads, and adrenaline enthusiasts wanting to live life one quarter mile at a time, in a safe (and legal) environment.

It’s a racing start to your weekend

Taking place every Friday through Ramadan (March 7, 14, 21, and 28) and beyond the rubber-burning Roll Racing sessions start at 8pm and run all the way until 1am. It costs Dhs420 to take your own four-wheeled beast onto the track, with grandstand spectator seats available for just Dhs30.

On site you’ll find some premium F&B options alongside a crowd of like-minded Dubai motorsports enthusiasts. It’s a community event, attracting big car clubs as well as some of the most incredible cars and talented drivers in the country. If this is your tribe, you need to be at Dubai Autodrome’s Roll Racing sessions. Book now on dubaiautodrome.ae.

Limitless

So whether you’re a fan of American muscle, souped-up SUVs, modded coupés, over-powered pick-ups, spoiler-sporting supercars, or you’re just curious how close to the business end of the speedometer you can take your Pajero, Dubai Autodrome is providing you with a safe space to properly test your mettle (and metal), without the expensive flash of a speed camera.

There are so few places in the world where you’re allowed to take your car to the very edge of its mechanical capabilities, so for the rare freedom of a speed-limit-free open road, Dhs420 really does sound like an offer you can’t refuse.

Dubai Autodrome, Motorcity, Ramadan dates: March 7, 14, 21, and 28 8pm to 1am, Dhs420 to race, Dhs30 for spectating tickets. dubaiautodrome.ae

Images: Provided