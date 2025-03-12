If you’re looking to clean up your act…

While we tend to enjoy our cooler months in the capital, there’s just something about spring that makes you want to dust off the (literal and figurative) cobwebs, and get set for new beginnings.

Spring cleaning is all about refreshing your home and mind by tidying up and deep-cleaning your space, often in preparation for the warmer months. In Abu Dhabi, with its unique climate and lifestyle, this also includes specific considerations that cater to the desert environment.

All that said, here are 5 spring cleaning ideas in Abu Dhabi.

Declutter

Decluttering helps create a more organised and peaceful living space, essential for a fresh start. Go through each room in your house and sort out items you no longer need or use—donate, recycle, or dispose of them. The dry climate means dust and sand can accumulate quickly, so clearing unnecessary items can also help prevent build-up.

Purify

Abu Dhabi’s dry, desert climate can affect indoor air quality. Those sandy gusts can also cause allergens to linger indoors. Change your AC filters to ensure that clean air circulates throughout your home. In cooler spring days, open windows to let fresh air in, and if necessary, invest in an air purifier to help improve the indoor atmosphere.

Organise

Images: unsplash

With changing seasons, it’s the ideal time to switch out winter wear for lighter clothes, and organising your wardrobe can save time and space. Sort through your clothing, donating or storing away items you no longer wear, as you make room for spring and summer clothes. Abu Dhabi’s heat will require breathable fabrics, so ensure you’re stocked with clothes suited to the warmer months.

The kitchen is a high-traffic area, and it’s essential to clean appliances and surfaces to ensure hygiene, especially with the spring heat approaching. Clean your oven, refrigerator, microwave, and other appliances. Wipe down countertops, sanitise cutting boards, and clean behind appliances to remove crumbs and spills. Since you’ll likely use the AC more in warmer months, a clean kitchen can also help prevent cooking odours from lingering.

Combat

Abu Dhabi’s desert climate means micro dust, pollen, and allergens can easily seep into homes, leading to poor indoor air quality – and if you’re like a lot of us, that could mean random sneezing fits and red, watery eyes when you least expect it. Invest in air purifiers with HEPA filters to trap fine dust particles, and keep them running in key areas, like in the living room and bedrooms, where dust accumulates most. Don’t forget to regularly replace the filters in your air conditioning units and vacuum cleaners, and while you do, wear a mask to avoid inhaling the dust that might be trapped inside.

Seal

Dust can easily infiltrate your home through cracks and gaps in windows and doors, especially during windy conditions or sandstorms. Check the seals around windows and doors for any wear and tear. Replacing any old weatherstripping can also help prevent dust from entering and keep your home cleaner for longer. And of course, on those windier days, try to keep windows closed as much as possible to avoid dust buildup.

Dust

…with electrostatic dusters. Traditional dusting methods may only move dust around, but electrostatic dusters can really attract dust particles, making them ideal for Abu Dhabi’s micro-dust. So use an electrostatic duster on flat surfaces, shelves, and even in your car interior. These dusters attract and trap fine dust, reducing airborne particles and helping to keep things cleaner. Focus on high-traffic areas like windowsills, shelves, and electronics, which tend to accumulate dust faster in a dry environment.