From gourmet set menus to lavish spreads of Arabic and international fare…

Looking out for spots to celebrate iftar in Dubai? During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion.

These are the best places to enjoy iftar in Dubai 2025.

Address Beach Resort

The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort is a top choice for iftar. Dishes from buffet include a selection of Arabic cold and hot mezze, shawarma, lamb, Ouzi, a live BBQ station, and a delectable dessert spread featuring kunafa, umm Ali, and various traditional Arabic sweets.

Address Beach Resort, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs248, Dhs124 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Address Grand Creek Harbour

Where better to enjoy iftar than at Address Grand Creek Harbour, which has arguably one of the city’s most iconic sunset views? Taking place at Luma Pool Lounge expect buffet-style Middle Eastern dishes, followed by an a la carte suhoor offering.

Address Grand Creek Harbour, sunset to 9pm, Dhs325, Dhs162.50 children. Tel: (0)4 275 8833. @addressgrandcreek

Address Downtown

Enjoy iftar backdropped by the Burj Khalifa at The Restaurant at Address Downtown. Pick a table outside for the best views and expect an elaborate spread to dine you around the world at the excellent buffet. The hum of traditional Oudh tunes adds to the serene ambience.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs315, Dhs155 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 436 8888. @addressdowntown

Address Dubai Mall

Dine indoors against the pretty backdrop of The Restaurant, or book a table on the terrace with stunning Burj Khalifa views and enjoy a sophisticated iftar feast. There’s a spread of traditional Ramadan dishes like platters of dates, smoky eggplant moutabal and fried kibbeh to start, followed by mains of Emirati biriyani or chicken shawarma, as well as internationally dishes.

Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295, Dhs147.50 children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Sky View

Take your pick from an elaborate array of delicacies, global delights, and signature dishes, including mezze, sushi, salads, mains, desserts, and Ramadan juices.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. @addressskyview

African Queen

Enjoy a curated iftar at this gorgeous restaurant by the beach at J1. Begin with dates and dried apricots, then share starts of sweet potato hummus and Nicoise salad, before opting for an a la carte choice of main, with options including lasagne, African curry, or lemon veal scaloppini. A selection of desserts conclude things sweetly. Private cabana dining options are also available from Dhs3,500.

J1 Beach, sunset to 9pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 570 5546. africanqueen-restaurant.com

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Enjoy iftar by the neatly manicured polo fiends at Andalucia. Expect all the usual suspects – hot and cold mezze, grilled meats and Arabic desserts – alongside a selection of shisha flavours. Call 056 545 8391 to reserve or for more information.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, from sunset, Dhs185. Tel: (0)56 545 8391. @habtoorpoloresort

Al Khaima, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

This Ramadan, Al Khaima will serve a special iftar buffet daily through Ramadan. Perch up on the pretty terrace encased with palm trees, and enjoy a Middle Eastern spread under the twinkling string lights.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, sunset onwards, Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 316 5555. alkhaima-dubai.com

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Available only for two nights, this experience takes a limited number of guests to a secluded dining site where you will be surrounded by the serene beauty of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. You will break your fast with traditional dishes such as rich lentil soup, classic Arabic mezze, lamb kofta, shisha tawook and other delights. Live oud music adds to the enchanting atmosphere. This experience is available only on March 15 and 22, and costs Dhs350 per person. Call 04 832 9900 for bookings or more information.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, March 15 and 22 only, Dhs350. @almaha_resort

Al Nafoorah

Offering food and hospitality true to its folklore, Al Nafoorah takes guests on a gastronomic journey through the culturally rich Lebanon with a traditional iftar set menu. Group discounts available. Call team on 800 323 232 to find out more.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs299, Dhs150 children five to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Alaya

Sufret Alaya promises a flavour flight of authentic dishes, reinterpreted with a modern elegance. The menu begins with a glass of laban, followed by dates and lentil soup, then appetisers of grape leaves dolma, Fattoush salad and hummus. The DIFC restaurant follows with hot starters of beef kibbeh, spinach fatayer and more, then a choice of shish chicken or lamb shank.

Gate Village, DIFC, from sunset, Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 570 6289. alayarestaurants.com

Alizée

Putting an elevated take on the traditional iftar, enjoy a five- or six-course iftar menu at Alizée. At the warm, contemporary restaurant, a five-course menu features a lentil soup, array of starters like stuffed vine leaves and smoky moutabal, then a mixed grill platter and a selection of desserts then an assortment of dates. If you dine by the beach, a six-course menu includes options like Arabic mezze, oriental roasted chicken or seared salmon, followed by desserts like croissant pudding infused with pistachios.

Alizée, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, sunset to 8pm, Dhs225 for restaurant, Dhs295 for pool and beach. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @alizeedubai

Almayass By The Sea

Bringing the flavours of Armenia to J1 Beach, this luxurious beachfront restaurant presents its first iftar this Ramadan. Expect a set menu that starts with fattoush, tabouleh and hummus, followed by lamb or chicken with oriental rice and a mixed grill alongside the dish of the day.

Almayass By The Sea, J1 Beach, from sunset, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 214 5999. @almayass_dubai

Amaseena

This stunning alfresco restaurant invites you to an iftar meal open to the elements. Beneath a sky full of stars, guests can enjoy aromatic kebabs, soul-nourishing stews, creative salads and desserts that showcase the rich flavors of the region. The suhoor proposal, offers á la carte experiences from 10pm to 12.30am.

Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai at The Walk, JBR, sunset to 9pm, Dhs315. https://Ramadan-Amaseena

Amelia

Amelia’s set menu leans into Nikkei cuisine in a unique way during Ramadan, presenting a set menu of sharing starters, a choice of main, and then a choice of two desserts. Meanwhile, Amelia’s signature sounds, a mix of melodic and afro house, play throughout the evening.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 328 2805. @amelia.dubai

Ammos

Bringing together Grecian and Arabic culinary flavours, enjoy a sharing menu at this chic Cyclades-inspired restaurant by the beach. Dine alfresco for pretty views of Ain Dubai, or inside in the cosy taverna-style restaurant.

Rixos Premium JBR, sunset to 8pm, Dhs185, Dhs92.50 for children under 12. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Ancora

Ancora’s iftar proposal tells tales from both sides of the Mediterranean, with sublime Levantine dishes and a refined ensemble of European-influenced fare. Enjoy roasted lamb and seabass with blackened rice, muhamara artfully paired with crispy prawns, and herb-marinated chicken. For dessert, it’s kunafa, lemon pie and a special dessert creation – Burj Noir Delight.

Ancora, InterContinental Business Bay, sunset to 9pm, Dhs185. @ancoradubai

Andaliman

Take a trip to Indonesia with the set iftar menu, designed for two, at Andaliman. A lush, tropical urban escape at One Za’abeel, try dishes like the Indonesian empanada, nasi kebuli Andaliman and grilled lamb shank.

One&Only One Za’abeel Trade Centre Area, sunset to 8pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. andalimandubai.com

Anise

Savour authentic flavours from across the world at Anise at InterContinental Dubai Festival City with views of the Dubai Creek and the city’s renowned skyline. Don’t forget to try the signature ouzi, delights from the Mama Jamal’s House Station and Emirati dishes from the local food station. You can celebrate suhoor here too for Dhs170. Visit this link here to book.

Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, sunset to 8pm, Dhs329. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/ramadan

Apricot

This Ramadan, Apricot invites guests to break their fast in the enchanting setting of Old Town, with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa from its spacious garden terrace. Apricot’s four-course Iftar menu showcases a delightful selection of Anatolian favourites and Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, from sunset, Dhs159.Tel: (0)4 433 9792. @apricotdubai

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

Star chef Ariana Bundy puts her Persian heritage centre stage at her chic restaurant at Atlantis The Royal. This Ramadan, sample some of its signature dishes as well as Ramadan specials across a sharing set menu.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 8.30pm, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Armani Hotel Dubai

In one of the grandest of settings, overlooking Burj Lake at the Burj Khalifa, Armani/Pavilion is a stunning alfresco setting for iftar. Enjoy the gentle sounds of oud melodies, while dining on an iftar of Arabic classics, as well as dishes from the hotel’s diverse signature restaurants. Enjoy Italian flavours from Armani/Ristorante, Mediterranean dishes from Armani/Mediterraneo and Japanese delights from Armani/Hashi.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs385. Tel: (0)4 888 3010. armanihotels.com

Atelier M

Boasting magnificent views of Dubai Marina and JBR from all three levels – the restaurant, the lounge and the rooftop – Atelier M is a lovely option for iftar this year. Expect a three-course meal that leans into Middle Eastern cuisine.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. @atelier_m_dubai

Atlantis, The Palm

The quintessential iftar event returns to Atlantis, The Palm’s renowned Asateer Tent, this year welcoming a whopping 1,730 guests each night. In addition to the elegant yet modern look and feel of the ambience and décor, diners can enjoy a fusion buffet featuring various theme nights, including international, Arabesque, Khaleeji, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. There are a variety of seating arrangements, including a Royal Majlis, four VIP Majlis areas, as well as booth seating and 120 dining tables.

Atlantis, The Palm, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs285 (Mon to Thur), Dhs310 (Fri to Sun). Tel: (0)4 426 0800. @atlantisthepalm

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Arguably one of the most captivating ways to spend Ramadan would be enjoying iftar at Al Hadheerah at Bab Al Shams. Guests experience an authentic Arabian feast alongside mesmerising live performances inspired by the region’s rich heritage. As the night unfolds, visitors can meander through a colourful souk, before a very special show commences, which features dancers, musicians, falconers, camel and horse riders to bring the soul of Arabian heritage alive.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 809 6194. @babalshamshotel

Babel

The set iftar menu at Babel promises traditional Middle Eastern dishes against the backdrop of the serene Burj Lake and twinkling Burj Khalifa. Available for tables of four or more, the sharing starters are paired with a daily rotating main course and live oud music.

Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, from sunset, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 431 2333. babelrestaurant.com

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

With its rooftop terrace overlooking Dubai Marina and the stretching JBR skyline, Barfly by Buddha Bar is a scenic spot for iftar. The menu promises sharing places that lace Middle Eastern influences into the pan-Asian menu, featuring options like prawn tempura, lamb tsukune skewers, josper seabass and slow cooked lamb leg. For dessert, choose either date pudding or Um Ali.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, sunset to 10pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @barflydubai

Beefbar

Beefbar presents a flavourful iftar celebration at Turtle Lagoon in Jumeirah Al Naseem. From sunset, dive into the Dhs280 four-course sharing menu, featuring Beefbar’s signature dishes. Enjoy soup, dry fruits, starters, main courses, and desserts with refreshing beverages, including the exclusive Tamarindi mocktail.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, sunset to 8pm, Dhs280. Tel: (0)4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

Belcanto

In the dramatic surrounds of this lofty restaurant in Dubai Opera, a duo of iftar menus celebrate Italian and Mediterranean flavours. Dine indoors in the ruby red dining room, or on the alfresco terrace and enjoy unique views of the twinkling Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from sunset, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb

Berenjak

Enjoy an iftar of rich, flavourful Berenjak’s tasty Irani dishes served to the table, with a set menu of starters, a choice of main, then desserts. It’s available at Berenjak’s venues in both Dubai and Sharjah. Visit berenjakuae.com for details.

Dar Wasl Mall, 6pm to 8pm Dhs210. Tel: (0)4 295 3644. berenjakuae.com

Bla Bla

Dine on the rooftop at Bla Bla and enjoy scenic sunset views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. Opt for a two-course or three-course meal of options like beef tacos, shrimp tempura, grilled salmon and eggplant parmigiana. For dessert, there’s a rich chocolate mousse or go light with a fresh fruit salad.

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs155 for two courses, Dhs175 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Blue Door

Anatolian cuisine has a new home in Dubai, and you can find it at Blue Door, inside Delano Dubai. Their first Iftar menu invites you to enjoy a sharing menu under the stars of soup, followed by platters, mezze and live stations featuring Anatolian classics like adana kebab and sis tavuk infused with aromatic spices. For dessert, Turkish twists like pistachio baklava and sekerpare (syrup-drenched semolina cookies).

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 556 6455. delanodubai.com

Bull & Bear by Marc Hardiman

Expect an Arabic-inspired twist to the menu at Bull & Bear this Ramadan. A rotation of lamb dishes are served each day of the week, presented alongside stuffed vine leaves, hummus and flabreads over coals. A sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream and kunafa completes the meal.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, sunset to 10pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. bullandbeardifc.com

BYTES

Bytes at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City is offering up over 60 delicious dishes this iftar backed by five-star service. It’s all yours to enjoy for Dhs189 per adult, and Dhs90 per child. No matter where you choose to sit, indoor or outdoor, you’re sure to experience the warmth of Ramadan.

@gpmovenpick , BYTES, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, Dhs189. Tel: (0)54 7931 424.

Casa Amor

Head to this boho-luxe beach house on the shorefront of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira for a sharing iftar menu of signature dishes. Guests will also receive intention cards inspired by the values of Ramadan, to add to the time of reflection.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 6.30pm to 8pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. @casaamordubai

The Cavendish

Head to voco Bonnington in JLT for an iftar buffet of regional and international delights. There’s outdoor terrace seating for a magical Ramadan evening under the stars, and a discount for groups of 10 guests or more. Call the team on 04 356 0536 to find out more.

The Cavendish, voco Bonnington, JLT Cluster J, sunset to 10pm. @vocobonnington

CÉ LA VI

Designed exclusively for groups of 30 and above, CÉ LA VI puts its pan-Asian cuisine into a menu of sharing-style plates perfect for sharing with colleagues and friends. Begin with date and roasted mushroom soup, a choice of burrata or shrimp tempura, then main options of baby chicken or black truffle risotto with sushi rice. The set menu concludes with Persian delight or mango basil tart. Oh, and don’t forget those stunning views of Burj Khalifa.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, sunset onwards, Dhs290, groups of 10 and above. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

Conrad Dubai

Conrad Dubai celebrates Ramadan with a sustainable twist, as the hotel brings back its ‘Green Ramadan’ initiative for a third consecutive year. With a dedicated emphasis on minimising food waste and the introduction of a groundbreaking hydroponic farm cultivating a significant portion of the hotel’s lettuce and kale produce, the iftar and suhour offerings at the Al-Waha dining experience seamlessly blend environmental consciousness with delectable flavours.

Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, from sunset, Dhs260, Dhs130 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 444 7444. @conraddubai

Crowne Plaza Jumeirah

The iftar menu at CuiSines offers a lovely selection of traditional Middle eastern dishes for a wallet-friendly Dhs149. Expect all the favourites like hot and cold mezze, lamb ouzi, mixed grills, and seafood.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs149, Dhs74.50 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)50 109 0314. @crowneplazajumeirah

Counter Culture Café

This Ramadan, the popular neighbourhood locale at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites is serving an array of traditional Middle Eastern delicacies and international favourites alongside an assortment of desserts like umm Ali together with refreshing Arabic juices.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

COYA Dubai

Peruvian hotspot COYA Dubai hosts a delectable four-course meal, which includes dates and guacamole, soups, a selection of appetisers, one main course (it has to be the Chilean sea bass for us), and a pistachio baklava for dessert.

Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Rd, sunset to 9pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 316 9600. @coyadubai

CQ French Brasserie

Formerly Couqley, this cosy French brasserie in JLT serves up a two-course menu for a great value Dhs169. The menu features a selection of starters, from onion soup gratinée to Harisa cauliflower, alongside mains like steak frites, wild mushroom risotto, and more, paired with dates and a bottle of water for two. Guests can complete their meal with a dessert for an additional Dhs30, choosing from crème brûlée, pain perdu, and more.

Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, from sunset, Dhs199. Tel (0)4 514 9339. @cqbrasserie

Dragonfly

New at The Lana Promenade, dine on a sharing-style iftar menu curated by chef Reif Othman at Dragonfly. Blending Japanese culinary artistry with the traditions of Ramadan, the iftar menu promises a unique flavour flight through Asian flavours and Middle Eastern touches.

The Lana Promenade, Business Bay, from sunset, Dhs280. Tel: (0)4 834 8279. @dragonfly.dxb

Drift Dubai

This chic ode to the French Riviera unveils its first Ramadan Majlis at the beautiful Sea Lounge this year. Set against the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, its adorned in ornate lanterns and plush seating, creating a walm and inviting space for a a sharing-style iftar. Expect Arabic twists on traditional French dishes.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, from sunset, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

Dukes The Palm

The Great British Restaurant plays host to iftar this year at Dukes, where guests can enjoy a selection of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine accompanied by international favourites.

Dukes The Palm, sunset to 8pm, Dhs190, Dhs95 for children aged six to 11. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 455 1101. @dukesthepalm

Dukkan El-Baba

Enjoy a homely iftar that celebrates the spirit of togetherness with an iftar of Syrian and Lebanese dishes cooked by chef Tarek. Available daily throughout Ramadan, the iftar buffet will feature alongside an Arabic coffee making session and soulful oud music.

Thuraya Telecom building, Barsha Heights, 6.30pm onwards, Dhs95 weekdays, Dhs160 weekends. Tel: (0)58 549 2188. dukkanelbaba.me

Em Sherif Café

A popular spot for its homely Levantine cuisine, this Ramadan, experience a Ramadan set menu that celebrates quintessential Middle Eastern culinary traditions. Expect Fattoush, kibbeh, muhammara, hummus and more mezze to start, then cooked-to-order kebabs for main, followed by a signature dessert selection.

The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 330 4444. @emsherifcafedubai

Emirates Golf Club

The Royal Iftar at Emirates Golf Club has long been a favourite in the city. Taking place at the Royal Majlis, this iftar priced at Dhs295 per person is a royal experience where you can indulge in a delightful array of Middle Eastern-inspired dishes, perfectly complemented by the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline and the lush greenery of the golf course. On Saturday and Sunday, children under the age of 12 dine for free.

Emirates Golf Club, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295, Dhs95 children five to 11 years. dubaigolf.com/ramadan

Epicure

Overlooking the lush greenery of Melia Desert Palm, iftar at Epicure promises a serene setting, poolside views, and an iftar buffet of traditional Arabic dishes and global favourites. Adding to the relaxing atmosphere, a live oud player brings the spirit of the season to life. Highlights include butter chicken, lamb ouzi, and desserts of mixed baklava and umm ali.

Melia Desert Palm, from sunset, Dhs220, Dhs295 with shisha and tea, Dhs110 children aged 10 to 18. Tel: (0)50 170 6138. @meliadesertpalm

Ewaan

Break your fast at Palace Downtown’s elegant restaurant Ewaan, with iftar served from 6.30pm to 9pm, following the Azan. Enjoy an immersive dining experience with an Arabic singer and oud player. The extensive spread includes Arabic, Indian, and international dishes, concluding with tempting Ramadan desserts and Arabic juices.

Palace Downtown, 6.30pm to 9pm, Dhs310, Dhs165 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @palacedowntown

Fairmont The Palm

The beloved Ramadan pop-up in Fairmont’s pretty Fairuz garden returns, and it’s a stunning alfresco setting for iftar. Adorned in the hues of the season, a variety of seating options are available for guests to relax as they enjoy an open buffet and live music. Flavourful stations feature Middle Eastern and international dishes of seafood, poultry and vegetarian staples.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295, Dhs147.50 children aged six. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com/palm-dubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Head for a delightful iftar journey at Trattoria by Cinque, which promises to blend tradition with indulgence. Taking place on the decked-out terrace, relish juicy lamb leg ouzi, mouthwatering chicken shawarma, and an array of traditional mezze and salads.

FIVE Jumeirah Village, sunset to 11pm, Dhs199, Dhs99 children. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

FIVE LUXE

Experience a breathtaking beachfront Iftar at Cielo, FIVE LUXE, where luxury, tradition, and stunning Arabian Gulf views come together for an unforgettable Ramadan meal. Savour a generous buffet featuring Arabic classics, live cooking stations, and an array of delectable dishes, all complemented by soft drinks.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fiveluxejbr

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Numâ at FIVE Palm Jumeirah invites you to a luxurious iftar experience, where classic Arabic flavours meet bold international twists in a stunning setting. Under a beautifully adorned pergola, savour a lavish buffet of mezze, live cooking stations and indulgent desserts. Guests can also enjoy shisha in a relaxed lounge setting, with a modern Arabic soundtrack enhancing the ambience.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs215, Dhs125 children aged six to 12 (Sun to Thurs) Dhs255 adults, Dhs165 children aged six to 12 (Fri and Sat). Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Four Seasons Resort Dubai

Recreating the grandeur of historic gatherings that defined Islamic culture through time, The Majlis at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is a beautiful Ramadan pop-up that will serve iftar and suhoor daily in the resort’s event garden. Laced with a contemporary touch, dine under the warm lights of this grand open-air majlis, on a buffet featuring dishes like lentil soup, crispy kibbeh and smoky baba ghanoush to start, followed by options like lamb ouzi and the barbecue mixed grill. For dessert, an indulgent spread concludes the evening on a sweet note.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, sunset to 9pm, Dhs410. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. @fsdubai

Gastro Kitchen

This family-friendly iftar at DoubleTree by Hilton JBR takes place in the alfresco garden, with Middle Eastern flavours the star of the show across live cooking stations backdropped by the beach.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, JBR, from sunset, Dhs179. Tel: (0)55 166 8092. @doubletreebyhiltonjumeirah

Grand Hyatt Dubai

The Laylati Majlis is a grand destination for iftar at Grand Hyatt Dubai. Once the sun sets, indulge in dishes that celebrate the flavours of Arabia and the Middle East. Expect live cooking stations and an extensive buffet, as well as typical Ramadan drinks.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs249, Dhs150 children under 9. Tel: (0)4 317 1234. @grandhyattdubai

Grand Millennium Hotel

The Ramadan Grand iftar at The Atrium presents no less than 120 dishes from eight diverse culinary destinations. The rotating buffet menu promises live carving stations, interactive stations and unlimited Ramadan beverages. For little ones, a play area promises plenty of evening fun. Find out more here.

Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, Barsha Heights, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs150 for bookings before March 10, Dhs240 for bookings from March 11, Dhs85 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 423 4100. millenniumhotels.com

The Guild

In the grand dining room of this elegant DIFC brasserie, its typical menu gets a Middle Eastern twist for iftar. Beginning with Medjool dates, it follows up with a choice of slow-cooked lamb shoulder, braised beef chuck or chicken rotisserie, and concludes with a saffron milk cake or sticky toffee date pudding.

ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 321 9142. theguilddubai.com

The H Hotel

Throughout Ramadan, Eat & Meat will extend into the lobby of The H Dubai to offer a unique iftar experience inspired by traditional Arabian souks. Guests will find an array of traditional and Mediterranean flavours from Eat & Meat’s chefs, offering everything from light appetisers and main dishes to live stations, desserts and more.

The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, sunset to 9pm, Dhs159 (first 14 days), Dhs179 (from 15th day). Tel: (0)4 501 8644. hhoteldubai.com

Habtoor Grand

Enjoy an evening under the stars on the Grand Garden Lawn of this stalwart JBR beachfront hotel. Under twinkling fairy lights, iftar stations of Arabian dishes offer something for everyone, while the live entertainment adds to the beautiful ambience.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection JBR, sunset to 9pm, Dhs230 weekdays, Dhs190 weekends. Tel: (0)50 780 6342. @alhabtoorgrandresort

Hai Ramadan

Expo City’s Ramadan experience is one of the city’s most memorable, complete with vibrant markets and cultural activities that really immerse visitors in the meaning of this special month. For iftar, dine under the dome’s beautiful projections on communal tables that encourage social moments, or book an exclusive iftar cabin for up to 10 for an additional Dhs250 booking fee.

Expo City Dubai, open 5pm to 1am, iftar served sunset to 9pm, Dhs260, Dhs190 children aged four to 11. @expocitydubai

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Open Sesame promises a rotation of not one – but six iftar menus for guests to look forward to this Ramadan. A mix of classic iftar dishes and quintessential comfort food, expect options like mezze, Arabic mixed grill, live stations of kebabs and shish taouk, and desserts that highlight local flavours like date, honey and rose.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, sunset to 10pm, Dhs199 adults, Dhs100 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 210 2210. hotelindigodubai.com

HuqqA

Experience iftar and suhoor under the stars this Ramadan at HuqqA Dubai Mall. From sunset until 9pm, tuck into an iftar spread with Middle Eastern-inspired delicacies from the heart of Istanbul to the UAE. For entertainment, there’s the Dubai Fountain show, Ramadan tunes and shisha.

HuqqA Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 9am, @huqqame

HuQQabaz Dubai and HuQQabaz Garden

For a magical touch this Ramadan, visit HuQQabaz on Jumeirah 2 and Mall of the Emirates. Chefs have crafted flavouts featuring Anatolian tastes, themed desserts and even classic Ramadan beverages. It’s all served up in an elegant ambiance complete with Mediterranean-inspired decor and there’s a photozone with a crescent moon. Additionally, you will have tunes from the Qanun to add to your magical experience.

HuQQabaz Dubai, opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah and HuQQabaz Garden, Mall of the Emirates. Tel: (800) 47 229. @huqqabazdubai @huqqabazgarden

Ibn AlBahr

Enjoy a weekday iftar at this popular Lebanese seafood spot, that puts local flavours centre stage. Guests can indulge in dishes like shrimp falafel, fish siyadieh and a collection of Ramadan desserts. Set against stunning seaside views at Palm Jumeirah or captivating city views at Dubai Creek, both locations promise picturesque views.

Ibn AlBahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Creek, sunset to 8pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs130, Tel: (800) 426 252 247. @ibnalbahr.lb

JA The Resort

The pretty Palmito Garden is the city’s newest Ramadan destination, where iftar and suhoor is served up under the stars in a peaceful beachfront setting. The iftar buffet promises an array of Ramadan dishes, served in a setting that’s decorated for the season. Adding to the experience, there will be live traditional music.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs260 weekdays, Dhs280 weekends. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. jaresortshotels.com

Jamavar

New to the Downtown Boulevard, Jamavar presents its first iftar this Holy Month, set in the venue’s grand, prettily adorned dining room. Dry fruits and dates break the fast, then there’s steamed and fried bites served to the table, followed by a kebab platter featuring a choice of vegetarian or non-vegetarian grills and tandoors. Next, a choice of Biriyani from options including vegetable or goat meat, then a choice of traditional dessert concludes the evening.

Address Residences, Dubai Opera District, sunset to 8pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 553 7852. @jamavardubai

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel goes big this Ramadan with a special rooftop iftar under the stars on the terrace. Complete with live oud music, it features an extensive buffet spread with an impressive mix of Middle Eastern, Indian, Asian, and international dishes.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs235. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Enjoy an international iftar buffet at Nomad, indoors or on the terrace, with live cooking stations, specially themed desserts, and classic Ramadan beverages, all paired with live oud performances.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Al Naseem

Family-friendly venue The Palmery serves up a buffet with live stations showcasing international and classic flavours, all paired with classic music from the live qanun player.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, sunset to 10pm, Dhs320, Dhs160 for children four to 12. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Returning this year is the stunning Ramadan Garden overlooking scenic views of the Arabian Gulf and iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Discover an array of live stations serving up mouth-watering dishes inspired by the traditions of the Middle East, further elevated with traditional tunes from the live qanun and oud player. There’s a dedicated kids’ area too.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs310, Dhs155 children aged four to 11. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

At beloved brunch spot Hanaaya, diners can savour a traditional iftar buffet with classic Ramadan dishes and Arabic-themed beverages, plus tunes from the live Arabic duo.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, sunset to 10pm, Dhs280, Dhs150 for children four to 12. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Jun’s

Beloved chef Kelvin Cheung represents his third iftar celebration at Jun’s. It begins with a date drink and a corn miso dashi soup, then a mezze platter to share, including smoked eggplant hummus, Jun’s beloved heirloom carrots, and potato mozzarella samosa. For the main courses, Chef Kelvin has prepared a family-style menu with chicken claypot machboos, lamb shank peranakan curry and more. Kunafa with pistachio matcha mousse is one of the decadent choices for dessert.

The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, sunset to 8pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Khadak

Former Dishoom executive chef Naved Nasir has opened a restaurant in Dubai – and it’s serving its first iftar this Ramadan. A tribute to India’s beloved iftar traditions, it brings to life the flavours of vibrant night markets in Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi. Expect a four-course menu inspired by nostalgic regional dishes.

Al Wasl, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs185, Dhs95 for children. Tel: (0)58 979 7830. @khadak_ae

Kinara By Vikas Khanna

Indulge in a sharing-style menu of Indian dishes perfect for ending the day with family and friends. In a sophisticated setting, the set menu, crafted by renowned chef Vikas Khanna, traverses the foodie regions of the Middle East and India, served alongside Ramadan juices and a date and nut platter.

Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA Lake View, Jebel Ali, sunset to 11pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 814 5605. jaresortshotels.com

Kitchen6

Kitchen6 at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai has an extensive buffet-style Ramadan offering which features six live cooking stations and cuisines from around the world.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs235. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

La Petite Maison Dubai

For a most luxurious iftar experience, make your way to the home of French Mediterranean cuisine, La Petite Maison Dubai. The menu begins with dates and a weekly changing soup, then continues with plates designed to share, like signature dishes of crispy squid, kale salad and quinoa salad. For mains, opt for your own or share options like the ricotta ravioli or stone sea bass with grilled fennel and tomatoes. To conclude, try LPM’s new desserts for the season, including the coffee éclair or pistachio cake. Alongside iftar, LPM has curated a menu of non-alcoholic cocktails with Lyre’s, for a refreshing Ramadan sip.

Gate Village 8, DIFC, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs270. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. @lpmdubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Backdropped by the palatial façade of this grand Arabian resort, iftar takes place at the Al Sultan Majlis on The Garden Lawn. The iftar buffet invites you to enjoy an array of Middle Eastern classics, served up to a live Arabic duo. Shisha is served in a relaxing lounge under the trees.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs250 adults, Dhs125 children. Tel: (0)4 453 0676. jumeirah.com

Lana Lusa

This Ramadan, Lana Lusa has curated menu of authentic Mediterranean and Portuguese dishes, perfect for sharing with loved ones in an enchanting, family-friendly atmosphere. Expect Middle Eastern favourites like beetroot hummus and lentil soup as well as Portuguese-inspired dishes like chickpea and sweet potato salad and grilled seabream. The iftar menu includes a signature mocktail of dates and rose lemonade.

Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Canal, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 380 1515. @lanalusadxb

Layali Al Qamar

Daily throughout Ramadan, head to Jumeirah Golf Estates for a traditional Middle Eastern buffet, as well as crowd-pleasing international dishes. Begin with comforting soup, followed by fresh salads and hot and cold mezze, then tuck-in to sizzling meats from the live cooking stations, and features like lamb ouzi and shish taouk. Don’t forget to pass by the dessert station, where Arabic sweets, Umm Ali and pistachio cheesecake end things on a sweet note.

Clubhouse, Jumeirah Golf Estates, sunset to 9pm, Dhs150 adults, Dhs90 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 586 7795. dubaigolf.com

The Lighthouse

Break your fast with a three-course iftar menu, featuring starters such as lentil salad with pickled vegetables and baked feta with Cretan honey, mains including harissa crusted seabass or pistachio pesto linguini, and desserts like logaimat with brown butter ice cream.

Dubai Hills Business Park, sunset to 12am, Dhs190. Tel: (0)4 557 6731. thelighthouse.ae

LIV

Experience a memorable Iftar at LIV, the all-day dining restaurant at W Dubai – The Palm. Set in a spacious and vibrant setting, guests can indulge in a gourmet iftar buffet of Arabic and international dishes.

W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 9pm, Dhs249 Mon to Thurs, Dhs279 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wdubaipalm

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis

Madinat Jumeirah transforms into a majestic majlis this Ramadan. Here you’ll find both iftar and suhoor buffets featuring a classic selection of cold and hot mezze, fresh bread, mains and international dishes. Perfect for spending time with friends, family or colleagues, the opulent Majlis is a traditional experience with light instrumental Arabic music.

Madinat Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs330, Dhs165 children five to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 366 5500. jumeirah.com

The Majlis at DWTC

A grand Ramadan Majlis popular with corporate bookings, The Majlist at DWTC provides a traditional setting with lots of seating options for one of the city’s most extensive iftar buffets. While much of the spread pays homage to Middle Eastern classics, you’ll also find an Oriental corner and an Indian corner. Soft oriental melodies from live oud players add to the authentic ambience.

Dubai World Trade Centre, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs235, Dhs115 children aged six to 12. majlis.ae

Mama Shelter

Newly opened Mama Shelter brings its signature European playfulness to Business Bay. Its first iftar is a family-style menu of heartwarming dishes, paired with soft beverages and Ramadan juices.

Mama Shelter, Business Bay, sunset to 9pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 527 0888. mamashelter.com

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

The Majlis by Mandarin Oriental presents a refreshed ambience with warm interiors and a terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf. As dusk falls, guests can enjoy an exceptional Iftar featuring Middle Eastern favourites and signature dishes from Netsu and Tasca, accompanied by live oud and qanun melodies. Whether indoors or by the sea, it’s a perfect setting to embrace the spirit of Ramadan with loved ones.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs385, Dhs198 children aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. mandarinoriental.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Break your fast amidst the scenic alfresco surroundings from Levantera’s spectacular terrace overlooking Palm West Beach, where live grills sizzle, and oud melodies weave through the air. Afterwards, embark on a sweet adventure through the ‘dessert souk,’ where decadent treats await.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 9pm, Dhs245, Dhs125 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 666 1430. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

Media One Hotel

The relaxed poolside lounge at Media One, Coco Lounge, will serve an alfresco buffet for iftar this year. Expect a live carving station, assorted Arabic salads and cheeses, and a dedicated dessert station.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 144 7437. @cocoloungedxb

Millennium Plaza Downtown

Enjoy iftar in the grand Jumairah Ballroom at this Sheikh Zayed Road stalwart, with a buffet of international dishes that promises diverse cuisines and live cooking stations.

Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, sunset onwards, Dhs225 weekdays, Dhs275 weekends, Dhs113 children weekdays, Dhs138 children weekends. Tel: (0)54 305 7622. millenniumhotels.com

MiMi Mei Fair

Chic and feminine interiors, upscale Chinese cuisine, and a lovely alfresco terrace on the boulevard. That’s what you can expect from the first iftar at MiMi Mei Fair. The menu promises options like dim sum platters of vegetarian and seafood options, bao buns, wontons, and a choice of main, then a banana toffee dessert.

Address Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs218. Tel: (0)4 570 0825. @mimimeifair.ae

Mina’s Kitchen

Unsurprisingly, Mina’s Kitchen, the home of the award-winning Bubblalicious brunch, is hosting a fabulous iftar this Ramadan. From traditional favourites to contemporary delights, the extensive spread at Mina’s Kitchen take guests on a gastronomic journey. Alongside the dining experience, live oud music will set the tone with a relaxing mood and shisha to finish.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, sunset to 10pm, Dhs215, Dhs85 children six to 11. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minakitchen_dxb

Miya

Miya’s iftar menu promises a delightful fusion of Greek hospitality and Ramadan traditions. Join for an evening where the essence of Greece meets the spirit of Ramadan, creating cherished memories with every bite.

Miya, Bluewaters Island, throughout the month of Ramadan, 6.30pm, Dhs250 per person @miya.dubai

MOLI by SHI

Enjoy a Chinese iftar menu at this Dubai Hills Business Park eatery, featuring dishes like sweetcorn and chicken soup, duck spring rolls and lamb rack served with rice and noodles. For dessert, a pistachio fondant with a gooey centre is a sweet way to end a unique iftar.

Dubai Hills Business Park, from sunset, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 276 3338. molibyshi.com

Mowsem

The all-day dining venue located in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, invites guests to an exquisite buffet-style iftar featuring delicious traditional and Middle Eastern cuisine. A live qanun player will serenade guests as they dine, adding to the ambiance.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs210. Tel: (0)4 230 00759. @hiltondubaipalm

Nara

The sand-hued and oh-so-aesthetic Nara Desert Camp takes on a special ‘Ramdan Nights’ theme for the Holy Month. The camp will transform into an Arabian spice market, with guests treated to live food stations serving Middle Eastern classics as well as some international dishes. All the best bits of the desert camp remain, including camel rides, a falcon show, and live music. After iftar, relax in the lounge with Arabic coffee, and order shisha a la carte. Shuttles to and from Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve are also included.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, sunset to 9pm, Dhs590, Dhs250 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)50 336 7909. nara.ae

Netsu

Dubai’s only Warayaki-style iftar returns at Netsu with an exclusive Ramadan menu featuring a tantalising array of Netsu’s renowned grills and maki rolls, complemented by tempting additions like crispy rice crackers, Wagyu beef tri-tip MB4-5, and a delectable cheesecake infused with cherry blossom to conclude.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 6.30pm onwards, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

The Nice Guy

LA Hotspot The Nice Guy’s Emirates Towers location serves up a daily iftar through Ramadan. It starts with sharing starters, mains of beef sujuk pizza and roasted salmon, and a pistachio cheesecake for dessert. Ramadan beverages include jallab, Arabic coffee, and vimto.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, sunset to 8pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)42 769 888. @theniceguydubai

One&Only One Za’abeel

Putting a haute spin on the traditional Ramadan tent is One&Only One Za’abeel, partnering with Moroccan-French designer Selma Benomar for Dubai’s first haute couture-inspired Ramadan experience. Promising an immersion of craftmanship, culture and connection, this is one Ramadan fans of the finer things won’t want to miss.

One&Only One Za’abeel, Trade Center, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs295, Dhs150 children four to 11. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. oneandonlyresorts.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Promising a wide selection of traditional Middle Eastern and international dishes, Giardino’s iftar buffet features a selection of live cooking stations offering kebabs, rotisserie, grilled meats, and lamb ouzi, as well as salad and fresh juices stations. The centrepiece “island” in the middle of the restaurant provides an array of additional mezze dishes and tempting desserts, setting the scene for the ultimate iftar feast.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs265. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @palazzoversacedubai

Penrose Lounge

Dine on the sweeping terrace of Four Seasons’ DIFC’s elegant lounge, and enjoy a three-course iftar inclusive of soup and Ramadan beverages, backdropped by the twinkling Burj Khalifa. Upgrade to include shisha, and enjoy live oud performances six nights per week from 9pm.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs215, Dhs385 with shisha. Tel: (0)4 506 0000. @penrosedubai

QD’s

Set along the creek with stunning views of Dubai skyline, QD’s, a long-standing restaurant for more than two decades and a firm favourite among Dubai residents, is bringing its daily iftar buffet back this Ramadan. Guests can dine on Arabian classics, live cooking stations and mixed grills galore, while relaxing under the sky and taking in the magnificent views of Dubai Creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek Resort, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 602 1587. @qdsdubai

Queen Elizabeth 2

Embark on an extraordinary gastronomic journey this Ramadan with a lavish iftar Al Malika at the Lido Restaurant aboard the prestigious Queen Elizabeth 2. Indulge in a sumptuous Ramadan iftar buffet featuring an array of food stations offering a variety of traditional delicacies that celebrate the best of Middle Eastern cuisine, complemented by international favorites. Highlights include slow-cooked lamb ouzi with oriental rice, an assortment of specialty dishes, succulent grills, a wide selection of hot and cold mezze, and exquisite desserts ranging from kunafa and um ali to baklava.

Port Rashid, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs159, Dhs90 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 526 8835. @qe2dubai

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Be transported to Dubai’s yesteryear with iftar on the Creek View Terrace. Lit with golden lanterns and backdropped by the bustling abras busying across the Dubai Creek, this iftar spread features 200 time-honoured dishes that showcase the aromas and flavours of Middle Eastern fare.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs255, Dhs119 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 205 7033. radissonhotels.com

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront

At the Larder, we’re a promised a big Levantine buffet and live cooking stations on their terrace. It’s served up to the sounds of a live oud player

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs219. Tel: (0)54 583 4052. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View

You can expect similar vibes at this Larder restaurant, too, with Arabic mezze, mixed grills and traditional desserts.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Business Bay, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 875 3300. @radissonbluhoteldubaicanalview

Radisson Damac Hills

Hessa Street Kitchen presents a specially curated iftar buffet featuring traditional flavours. Guests can break their fast with an array of authentic Ramadan dishes, complemented by refreshing Ramadan juices, all in a cosy, relaxed setting. Go with a big group to snap up a discount.

Radisson Damac Hills, Dubailand, sunset to 9pm, Dhs145, Dhs130 for groups of 10 or more. Tel: (0)4 879 1111. @radissondubaidamachills

Raffles Dubai

A dazzling iftar awaits at Azur restaurant with favourites including hot and cold mezze, Arabic mixed grills, and traditional Arabic comfort foods that spark the nostalgia of Ramadan celebrations gone by.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs245, Dhs295 for a private garden cabana (minimum four guests), half price for children seven to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 324 8888. @rafflesdubai

Raffles The Palm

Head to the luxurious Le Jardin in Raffles The Palm for an authentic iftar feast, with indoor seating in the opulent restaurant and tables dotting the terrace by the picturesque gardens. Expect live entertainment from a qanun player conjuring an authentic Arabian atmosphere.

Raffles The Palm, sunset to 10pm, Dhs295, Dhs147.50 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. @rafflesthepalmdubai

Rang Mahal

Showcasing the vibrant and renowned flavours of India, the award-winning Rang Mahal is bringing a selection of hot and cold mezze, traditional Indian delicacies, vegetarian options and regional sweets, ideal for those who wish to spend time together in an elevated ambience this Ramadan.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, sunset to 11pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Ristorante Loren

Perched on the first floor of The Club at Palm West Beach, the beautiful Italian restaurant Loren is a stunning spot where you can dine after sunset while admiring the twinkling skyline views. The venue will serve up two four-course set menus, one designed for a single person, and one designed as a sharing menu for two.

The Club, Palm West Beach, from sunset, Dhs300 for one, Dhs600 for sharing menu for two. Tel: (0)4 557 8293. lorenristorantedubai.com

Rixos Premium Dubai

Experience traditional Turkish and international cuisine served buffet-style at Turquoise. In elegant, colourful surroundings, live cooking stations of regional classics feature alongside towers of cheese, fresh bread and sushi. Ensuring something for everyone, the buffet also includes a designated kids’ corner and menus are refreshed every week. Shisha is available upon request.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs300, Dhs150 children aged seven to 11. Tel: (0)4 520 0000. @rixospremiumdubai

Rixos The Palm

On the edge of East Crescent, head to all-day dining venues A La Turca and Turquoise at Rixos The Palm and delight in an iftar buffet. Start with creamy hummus, traditional soup or crispy kibbeh, then opt for live stations featuring options like roast chicken with oriental rice. Umm Ali and date pudding are sweet options for dessert. Shisha is also served in the pretty Nargile lounge.

Rixos The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 457 5555. @rixosthepalm

Rohini by Little Miss India

This special thali-style iftar from Rohini benefits from a blend of authentic Indian spice and true Middle Eastern flavours. Served in a series of traditionally thali bowls, this fast-breaking meal boasts diversity on the palate as well as premium ingredients, all for just Dhs149.

Rohini, Movenpick JLT, Cluster A, sunset to 8pm, Dhs329. @rohinibylmi

ROKA

Enjoy a Japanese iftar at this buzzy Japanese restaurant at ME Dubai. A sophisticated dining room and leafy alfresco terrace provide the backdrop for a set menu of starters like king crab miso soup, rolls and salad. For mains, choose from sea bream, braised Wagyu cheek or roasted baby chicken, then end with the sweet ROKA dessert platter. The menu is also available on Deliveroo to enjoy in the comfort of your home.

ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 439 7171. @rokadubaiofficial

Romeo Lane

Enjoy a set menu of progressive Indo-Japanese cuisine at Romeo Lane. For Dhs245, expect a menu that changes throughout the week, but features options like butter chicken, kulfi falooda, and a unique take on the typical lentil soup. Add-on shisha for Dhs100.

Pullman Downtown, Business Bay, from sunset, Dhs245. Tel: (0)50 307 6961. romeolanedubai.com

Rove Hotels

Iftar at The Daily – Rove Hotels’ social all-day dining restaurant – is a wallet friendly Dhs109 at properties across the city, including City Walk, Dubai Marina and La Mer. Expect Ramadan juices, brewed coffee, and a buffet of salads, mezze, and hot dishes of quintessential Arabic flavours, plus a Turkish ice-cream station. But in the spirit of giving back, all those who purchase an iftar will receive a free voucher for a second iftar to ‘Pass It On’ to a family member, friend, colleague, neighbour, helpful stranger, or someone in need.

Various locations including Dubai Marina and City Walk, from sunset, Dhs109. Tel: (800) 7683. rovehotels.com

Rüya Dubai

Taking guests on an Anatolian journey this Ramadan, Rüya Dubai serves a sharing-style menu by head chef Gökhan Çökelez. Starters include tomato salad with spiced walnuts and cacik, a refreshing combination of yoghurt, cucumber and mint, while mains include some of Rüya Dubai’s signatures, like grilled seabass and lamb cutlets.

St Regis Dubai, The Palm, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 218 0065. @ruyadubai

Samakjë Harbor

Celebrate the spirit of togetherness with an al fresco iftar of Lebanese flavours at Nakheel Mall rooftop. Indulge in the soup of the day, traditional Lebanese mezze, and signature dishes like machboos, lamb ouzi and a mixed grill platter.

Nakheel Mall Rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs159. Tel: (0)4 575 7442. @samakjedubai

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers

This traditional iftar spread at Hatta restaurant follows the favoured format – go with hot and cold mezze to begin, laced with Mediterranean influences, then dive into a traditional ouzi, biriyani or shawarma, or the Oriental mixed grill. For dessert, enjoy Umm ali, baklava, and an array of international pastries and puddings.

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, sunset to 8pm, Dhs199, Dhs99 children. Tel (0)4 207 1717. @sheratondubaicreek

Signor Sassi

Enjoy an Italian set menu after sunset at Signor Sassi. Designed to share and available for a minimum of two guests, enjoy sharing-style starters of burrata, aubergine parmigiana and Margherita pizzettas, followed by a choice of beef meatballs in tomato sauce or salmon fillet with vegetables caponata, and then a selection of desserts, including the quintessential tiramisu.

St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. @signorsassidubai

Social Company

At this casual, leafy eatery in The Greens, iftar is a menu of lentil soup, a choice of either a trio of Arabic mezze or trio of hummus, then a main course of either vegetarian moussaka or a traditional Arabic mixed grill. For dessert, a spongy sticky date pudding with honeycomb and caramel ice cream.

Zabeel House The Greens, sunset to 9pm, Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Enjoy Arabic flavours with the Ramadan buffet at Zoya by Maui at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All the beloved faourites feature – think hot and cold mezze, a lamb ouzi station, Arabic mixed grill, and sweet treats of baklava and umm ali.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, sunset to 9pm, Dhs220, Dhs110 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 5656. @sofiteldubaipalm

St Regis Downtown

Dine by the calm waters of Dubai Canal with dates, dry fruits and nuts to welcome guests, followed by lentil soup and homemade bread with mezze. Then, enjoy hot mezze of meat kibbeh and spinach fatayer, then live grill stations as well as international dishes like stir-fried noodles and paneer butter masala. For dessert, a chocolate fountain is a fun way to round things off.

St Regis Downtown, Business Bay, sunset to 8pm, Dhs270, Dhs135 children under 12. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. @stregisdowntowndubai

St Regis Dubai The Palm

Gather for a grand buffet at all-day dining restaurant Cordelia, where dishes from around the world invite guests to share their favourite cuisines together. Think Greek salad, premium cold cuts, Arabic classics, beef stroganoff and stir-fried noodles. Those with a sweet tooth shouldn’t miss the extravagant dessert selection, featuring sticky toffee pudding, tiramisu, cheesecake, dates, baklava and macaroons.

St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs260. Tel: (0)56 688 9885. @stregisdubaithepalm

The Strand Craft Kitchen

This lovely Palm Jumeirah eatery promises a Mediterranean-inspired iftar menu that includes a variety of soups, starters to share, main courses such as slow-roasted lamb and chicken kabsa, desserts, and unlimited Vimto to wash it all down with.

Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs165. Tel: (0)4 430 221. @strandcraftkitchen

Sucre

Get your fire-grilled feast at this beautiful DIFC eatery with a set-menu filled with highlights like smoked aubergine, cheese manakish, roasted lamb shoulder and sticky toffee pudding sundae.

Gate Village 5, DIFC, 6pm to 8.30pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Tagine

This elegant Moroccan restaurant at One&Only Royal Mirage invites you to break fast with loved ones over refreshing mint tea and fresh juices, paired with a flavourful spread. It starts with hot and cold mezze, with options like char-grilled kebabs and crispy pastilla, followed by the signature Moroccan tagine, available as lamb, chicken or vegetable. Guests can also look forward to heritage style live performances.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, sunset to 9pm, Dhs380, Dhs190 children aged 4 to 11. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. @tagineandcourtyard

Tasca by José Avillez

Indulge in a one-of-a-kind iftar at Tasca by José Avillez where Michelin-starred dining blends with breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea as the restaurant serves a hearty menu in a traditional Portuguese sharing-style.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 6.30pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Vida Creek Harbour

Vida Creek Harbour’s sunset views are truly spectacular. Enjoy a buffet-style iftar spread with traditional Middle Eastern delicacies from different countries around the region, accompanied by Ramadan juices. Unwind after your meal with captivating views of Dubai’s cityscape and shisha.

Vida Creek Harbour, sunset to 9pm, Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 428 8888. vidahotels.com

Village Bistro

Gather with loved ones and enjoy an iftar buffet experience at the charming Village Bistro, The First Collection in JVC for just Dhs150 per person.

Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 275 6621. @villagebistrodubai

Vyne Restaurant & Terrace

Enjoy an iftar spread of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes at the warm and welcoming Vyne. Embrace the relaxed outdoor setting for a gathering with loved ones.

The First Collection Business Bay, sunset to 9pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 873 4422. thefirstcollection.ae

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

A popular iftar, Mezzerie’s renowned Ramadan offering showcases an array of Middle Eastern delicacies and a wide selection of Arabic sweets. Infused with the essence of local spices, the dining space seamlessly blends Western charm with delicate Arabic accents, creating a wonderful ambiance.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs280. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Zaytoun

An extensive iftar awaits at Zaytoun with views of the Dubai Creek and iconic Burj Khalifa. There’s selection of Arabian delicacies, Levantine favourites, and international cuisines, fresh grilled meats and seafood cooked to perfection on the spot and more.

Zaytoun, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, sunset to 8pm, Dhs229. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/ramadan