From gourmet set menus to lavish spreads of Arabic and international fare…

Looking out for spots to celebrate iftar in Abu Dhabi? During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion.

These are the best places to enjoy iftar in Abu Dhabi 2025.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant Abu Dhabi

This Ramadan, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant Abu Dhabi celebrate welcomes you to savour a generous 12-course menu during the holy month of Ramadan, featuring some of the venue’s classics. Embark on a unique journey of flavours with your loved ones, and begin with traditional dates and tea before you move on to their ceremonial capumiso soup and kobe edamame, wild mushroom gyozas, delicate sea bass and sea scallop ceviche, 99 wagyu maki, and robata wagyu skewers , plus 99’s decadent mochi ice cream.

99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs299 per guest. Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Al Wathba, Desert Resort & Spa Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa (@alwathbahotel)



Explore a diverse range of local and global culinary delights as you bask in the serene atmosphere of a qanoon performance and a warm bonfire under the dazzling night sky at the Al Mabeet Desert Camp, taking inspiration from Bedouin heritage.

Al Wathba, Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 11pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Enjoy iftar with a view at Cyan Brasserie, set on the hotel’s 18th floor. The iftar buffet promises a diverse culinary offering, but still showcases all the Ramadan classics like lamb ouzi and a shawarma station.

Andaz Abu Dhabi, Al Rawdah, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs275. Tel: (0)2 596 1234. hyattrestaurants.com

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Abu Dhabi EDITION (@abudhabiedition)



Enjoy a sunset spread on the serene Alba Terrace daily during Ramadan. Overlooking Al Bateen Marina, enjoy a buffet of Ramadan favours to start, a choice of main course, and an array of wood-fired specialities.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, sunset to 9pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa (@babalnojoum_liwa)



Enjoy an iftar set menu nestled in the golden desert at this luxe desert retreat. The three-course menu starts with mezze starters, then charcoal-grilled kebabs and desserts to conclude, plus refreshing Ramadan drinks.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa, sunset to 10pm, Dhs120, Dhs65 children aged six to 12. babalnojoum.com

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

A family-friendly iftar by the beach is what families can look forward to here. On the culinary front, it’s an Arabic buffet of hot and cold mezze, live grills, lamb ouzi and indulgent desserts. There’s plenty of entertainment too, with live oud music, a kids’ play area with face painting, kite flying and mug painting.

Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs295, Dhs65 children aged six to 12. babalnojoum.com

Beach Rotana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JR Tan (@roltanjr)



Enjoy a relaxed iftar at the chilled-out Al Shorfa Lounge at Beach Rotana. All the classic Ramadan flavours await, with Ramadan juices, lamb ouzi, shawarma and mixed grills among the highlights. A range of Arabic sweets will also be available, including baklava, qatayef, and basbousa.

Beach Rotana, Tourist Club Area, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs249, Dhs125 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. rotanatimes.com

Café Bateel

This Ramadan, indulge in a special dining experience at a gorgeous destination for iftar and suhoor, Café Bateel. Their four-course set menu introduces you to Mediterranean flavours with a contemporary twist, and showcases premium, ethically sourced ingredients. Break your fast with Bateel’s organic rhutab dates and refreshing labneh tamarind shake, followed by a classic lentil or Italian bean soup. There’s also the signature Bateel levant plate, before you move to mains such as the slow-braised lamb with Levant-style rice, the Greek grilled chicken, and super seafood picks such as the Scottish salmon quinoa. For dessert, you’re spoiled for choice with options such as the pistachio and rose raspberry panna cotta and the ‘date trilogy’.

Cafe Bateel, various locations, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan, Dhs165. @cafe.bateel

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers (@conradetihadtowers)



Layali Al Baraka adopts an Arabian Nights theme for a daily iftar this Ramadan, an opulent and elegant setting for gatherings with friends, family or colleagues. Enjoy an extensive selection of Arabic delicacies featuring live cooking stations manned by the expert culinary team, as well as some international dishes that cater to all tastes.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, daily from sunset, Dhs295. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. hilton.com

COYA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COYA Abu Dhabi (@coyaabudhabi)



Do iftar a little differently with a four-course menu of Latin flavours at COYA. This upscale restaurant in The Galleria will start things off with dates, homemade soup and bread with hummus, followed by a selection of Peruvian appetisers like salmon maki chicken tacos and an array of anticuchos. Select a main from options like Salmon a la brasa or the signature pollo a la parilla, then end with a decadent sharing serving of COYA’s bespoke Torre de Pistachio Ramadan dessert.

COYA Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah, sunset to 7.30pm, D249. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi

Experience the spirit of Ramadan at Al Noor, Crowne Plaza Yas Island’s iftar experience designed around togetherness, tradition, and mindful hospitality. The buffet brings a selection of traditional Ramadan dishes, live cooking stations, and refreshing beverages, with a live qanun performance adding to a warm and welcoming environment. Ingredients are locally sourced from Silal, Liwa Dates, and Al Ain Dairy, supporting regional producers while maintaining authentic flavours with a zero-waste approach.

Al Noor, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan, Dhs180 per guest, Dhs89 ages 6 to 12, ages 6 and below dine for free. yasplazahotels.com

Dai Pai Dong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi)



The award-winning Dai Pai Dong at Rosewood Abu Dhabi celebrates the rich cultural connections between the Arab world and China, drawing inspiration from the historical journey of Ibn Battuta. Guests will embark on a culinary adventure with a five-course sharing menu that reimagines flavours discovered on his travels, including Cantonese-inspired Ramadan beverages.

​Rosewood Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs268. Tel: (0)2 813 5588. @daipaidongad

The Director’s Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The WB™ Abu Dhabi (@thewbabudhabi)



A refined iftar experience awaits at this sophisticated steakhouse at WB Abu Dhabi. For Dhs590 per couple, tuck in to sharing mezze, a creamy pumpkin soup, then the Director’s Club mix grill, featuring lamb chops, beef striploin and marinated king prawns. For dessert, choose between Turkish delight, umm ali or a sticky date pudding.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs590 per couple. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Taking over the stunning SkyDome, the decadent iftar at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi features over 20 stations, with international dishes, local flavours, and pop-ups from the hotel’s Michelin-selected Namak and popular Thai restaurant Benjarong. Taste your way through the signature flavours from across the Arab world, with signature and unique dishes from Levant, Maghrebi and Egyptian cuisines. Live music and oud performances add a welcome touch of traditionality to the ambience.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs225, Dhs110 children aged seven to 12. Tel: (0)2 698 8888. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Em Sherif Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em Sherif Café Abu Dhabi (@emsherifcafeabudhabi)



A popular spot for its homely Levantine cuisine, this Ramadan, experience a Ramadan set menu that celebrates quintessential Middle Eastern culinary traditions. Expect Fattoush, kibbeh, muhammara, hummus and more mezze to start, then cooked-to-order kebabs for main, followed by a signature dessert selection. A live oud player performs from 9pm.

West Bay Corniche, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 691 9999. @emsherifcafeabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi (@mo_emiratespalace)



This palatial address on the edge of the Corniche always puts on a spectacular iftar spread, and 2025 is no different. They’re bringing back the beautiful Majlis by the Sea, which will take place at a new location within the resort. But as well as all of the usual gourmet live stations and expansive seating areas, this year diners can look forward to pop-ups from the hotel’s acclaimed eateries including Michelin-starred Talea, Hakkasan, and newly opened Strawfire.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs355. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Fairmont Bal Al Bahr

Head to the Al Andalus Tent Bab Al Bahr, where an exquisite array of traditional and local delicacies are served at their international buffet. This modern Arabic tent, influenced by Andalucía, blends Spanish and Islamic cultural themes, and is capable of accommodating 500 guests. At iftar, enjoy live cooking stations, Ouzi stations, and a spectacular buffet showcasing a delightful array of barbecued meats and seafood, plus hot and cold mezze, manakish, shawarma and a variety of soups, await their indulgence. There’s also a dedicated Emirati cuisine station with delights such as thareed, harees, and machboos, accompanied by refreshing Ramadan drinks, Arabic coffees, premium dates, and a selection of Western sweets, including a Kunafa station and ice creams.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Dhs295 for iftar from sunset to 9pm, Dhs150 suhoor 10pm onwards. @fairmontbabalbahr

Fouquets’s Abu Dhabi

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi brings a French twist to this year’s Ramadan celebrations, with a bespoke five-course set menu featuring premium delicacies such as Lebanese chickpea hummus with radish salad, slow-cooked lamb shoulder with ras el hanout and aromatic saffron rice.

Enjoy this experience under the stars on their open terrace, or within the elegant, French Brasserie-inspired dining room.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Dhs225. Tel: (0) 2 205 4200, WhatsApp: (0)50 699 6781. @fouquetsabudhabi

Garage

Celebrate this Ramadan at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Garage Restaurant with friends and family. There’s a brilliant Iftar buffet offering a wide selection of dishes from five distinct culinary hubs. Indulge in mouthwatering options such as Yemeni lamb madfoon rice, Arabic spiced seabass with golden cauliflower puree, and lamb ouzi with kabsa rice and pistachio dust from the meat vault. Take a fragrant journey to Southeast Asia with the Indonesian coconut Nasi Lemak, or savor a fusion of flavors at the Nikkei house with the zaatar and medjool date sushi roll. There’s truly something for everyone here.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The lavish iftar at Sahha features a selection of hot and cold mezze, and a variety of cuisine including Arabic, Asian and Indian. Plus, all your usual beloved Ramadan juices.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Celebrate Ramadan at Layali Haritna, where you can gather with your loved ones to enjoy a traditional iftar or suhoor spread. The lavish spread includes an array of delicacies featuring live cooking stations, Middle Eastern and international delicacies, and an irresistible selection of Ramadan favourites. Families can also enjoy a dedicated kids’ play area, Ramadan Market ands soulful live entertainment.

Layali Haritna, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan, Dhs201 iftar, Dhs119 suhoor, ages 6 to 11 get 50 per cent off. Tel: (0)56 990 1991. @grandmillenniumalwahdahotel

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Enjoy a relaxed iftar at The Courtyard this Ramadan. Dine alfresco on a curated menu of dishes like lamb okra and butter chicken, as well as a selection of traditional mezze and sweet desserts.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210, Dhs105 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

At Kamoon, there’s a delicious iftar spread all month long, where the flavours of Levantine cuisine serve up over 100 different tastes and flavors accompanied by live oud tunes and gorgeous sunset views from their terrace. For suhoor, you can indulge in a selection of Ramadan delights, coupled with signature mocktails with daily oud performances.

Kamoon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan, Dhs219 iftar, Dhs79 suhoor. @khalidiyapalacerotana

Ilios Restaurant & Beach Club

Celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with a Mediterranean-inspired Iftar menu showcasing Greek-inspired flavours, ideal for sharing with family and friends, all while enjoying a beautifully decorated seaside setting and a dedicated photo booth for memorable moments. The iftar menu at Ilios begins with Medjool dates, a freshly baked bread basket, soup of the day, and Ramadan cookies to enjoy with tea or coffee. Guests can then enjoy appetisers like Greek salad with barrel feta, beetroot hummus, and fried calamari with lime aioli. For mains, pick from favourites such as spaghetti chittara with vongole, forest risotto with wild mushrooms, and grilled lamb chops with tzatziki. To finish, indulge in a tempting dessert platter featuring Greek yoghurt with honey and walnuts, seasonal fruits, and almond pie with cherry coulis.

Ilios, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs249, sunset to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8505. @ilios.abudhabi

Li Beirut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Li Beirut (@libeirut.conradetihadtowers)



Enjoy Li Beirut’s elevated Lebanese flavours and pretty waterfront views this Ramadan. The iftar menu promises mezze, grilled kebabs and decadent Lebanese desserts, with the option to relax after your meal with premium shisha.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs260. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. hilton.com

The Lighthouse



Break your fast with a three-course iftar menu, featuring starters such as lentil salad with pickled vegetables and baked feta with Cretan honey, mains including harissa crusted seabass or pistachio pesto linguini, and desserts like logaimat with brown butter ice cream.

Yas Bay, Yas Island sunset to 12am, Dhs190. Tel: (0)2 236 7831. thelighthouse.ae

Kuzbara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi (@marriottdowntownad)



The buffet at Kuzbara never disappoints, and this Ramadan, guests can enjoy an expansive spread of both Middle Eastern and international dishes served daily for iftar. The buffet promises live grilling stations and plentiful desserts.

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs190, Dhs90 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Abu Dhabi (@hakkasanabudhabi)



Putting an elevated Cantonese twist on the iftar meal is Hakkasan. Enjoy a three-course set menu of Michelin-starred cuisine, with the option to pair it with an exclusive lychee and hibiscus flavoured kombucha for Dhs42 from Yalla Kombucha.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, sunset to 8pm, Dhs358. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. taogroup.com/venues/hakkasan-abu-dhabi

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

A wild iftar experience awaits you at this must-visit family destination, offering an unlimited dose of activities for both children and adults. Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with tradition, entertainment, and culinary delights during which you can dine alongside a giraffe, elephant, or big cat. There’s also the new Ramadan Nights at the zoo ticket’, plus a newly-developed Zoo Square, exclusively dedicated to special events.

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, Al Bahiyah, Abu Dhabi, until 2am. Dhs190 for children, Dhs320 for adults.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, the home of French-Mediterranean cuisine, invites you to experience their exclusive Iftar Menu during the holy month of Ramadan. Showcasing the best of their signature dishes while honouring tradition, they’re serving up a beautifully crafted menu available from sunset until 8.30pm everyday. La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs270. @lpmabudhabi Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi This Ramadan, create unforgettable moments with your loved ones as you enjoy a unique Iftar experience at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi. Whether you prefer a lively alfresco setting, a stunning sky-high dining experience, or an elegant celebration during the Holy Month, this is the ideal setting to embrace the spirit of the season. Whether you choose to elevate your Ramadan evenings with an unforgettable Iftar and Suhoor at Layali El Hilmiya. Featuring a selection of traditional Ramadan favourites and live entertainment, break your fast high above the city, surrounded by a 360-degree view of Abu Dhabi and a gourmet Iftar feast that will take your breath away, or head to the Liwa Grand Ballroom, a multitude of offerings await. Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi. Tel: 800 101 101. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi Nalu At Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, guests will receive a warm, traditional welcome with dates, still water, and a special Ramadan cookie for tea or coffee. The meal begins with a Soup of the Day, followed by unlimited starters like quinoa tabbouleh, kofta with garlic yoghurt, and mezze with hummus and baba ghanoush. For mains, choose from dishes such as the braised lamb shank with hummus, pan-roasted seabream, or sous vide harissa chicken, before you conclude your meal with delightful desserts including Asseeda, Um Ali, or a refreshing seasonal fruit platter. Nalu, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs249, sunset to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @surfabudhabi.com/nalu Paradiso Abu Dhabi Enjoy iftar by the sparkling waters of Yas Bay, when you dine at Paradiso Abu Dhabi which combines the best of traditional Arabic and Italian cuisines. Over four delicious courses and served sharing style, the menu features Ramadan beverages, Italian yellow split-pea soup with freshly made focaccia, fried calamari, and parmesan cheese arancini, plus grilled pepper-marinated chicken with yoghurt and cumin, and traditional dessert options like rose and pistachio mahalabia.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi (@parkhyattad)



In the beautifully landscaped gardens of this luxe Saadyiat Island resort, iftar takes place under the twinkling lights of The Oasis Tent. Enjoy a memorable evening as you dine at an opulent buffet to the soft melodies of the oud and qanun. Foodie highlights include Moroccan tagine, Emirati machboos, and Jordanian mansaf, across an array of live cooking stations and decadent displays of salads, mezze and dessert.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs375, Dhs187.50 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)2 407 1127. parkhyattabudhabi.com

Pincode by Kunal Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pincode (@pincode.uae)



This Ramadan, Pincode invites you to break your fast with a flavourful iftar buffet, bringing together the rich and diverse tastes of India. Inspired by traditional recipes and crafted with fresh, wholesome ingredients, it’s designed as a celebration of community, culture and comfort.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)2 234 0111. @pincode.uae

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Qasr Al Sarab (@anantaraqasralsarab)



Inspired by traditional Emirati heritage, enjoy a Bedouin-inspired iftar with a luxury Anantara touch at Al Falaj’s open-air iftar. Set in the grand golden dunes, enjoy a sharing-style menu that celebrates the rich flavours of the Levant. For iftar in a stunning setting, few compare.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Liwa Desert, sunset onwards, Dhs450. Tel: (0)2 886 2088. anantara.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Live culinary stations offer traditional dishes and refreshing drinks alongside a live oud player at Aqua restaurant. Alfresco seating and shisha are both available.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs275, Dhs150 for shisha. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Look forward to an elevated iftar experience served with a side of spectacular Saadiyat Beach views. Enjoy a range of Arabic mezze to start followed by a live BBQ station featuring sizzling meats and seafood, then classic Arabic treats for dessert.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs170, Dhs85 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. viyagolf.com/Ramadan

Saadiyat Beach Club

This Ramadan, enjoy an incredible Iftar on the seaside at Saadiyat Beach Club, that will include dishes such as aromatic soups, freshly baked Arabic bread selections, flavourful mains and delightful desserts, making for the ideal Ramadan evening to remember with your loved ones. Feast on traditional favourites such as the lamb ouzi, flavourful seafood specialities, and live cooking and BBQ stations.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan. @saadiyatbeachclub

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

At Pearl Rotana Capital Central, celebrate iftar at Saffron with authentic Arabic and international menu offerings such as hot and cold mezze varieties, a variety of salads and soups, hearty main courses like lamb ouzi, live cooking, mixed grill, shawarma stations and much more. You can also enjoy a fantastic range of traditional Arabic desserts and the tunes of a live oud player all month.

Saffron, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, sunset to 10pm, Dhs210, 50 per cent off for children 6 to 12. @pearlrotana

Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi by Gewan

Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi by Gewan serves up a marvellous spread this month, inviting guests to embrace the spirit of Ramadan with a thoughtfully-curated selection of iftar and suhoor experiences. At Mezze restaurant, indulge in a grand iftar buffet from sunset to 8.30pm priced at Dhs175 (Dhs85 for children), and at Skouzi, enjoy a special Italian-Japanese fusion iftar set menu for Dhs250. At Batroun Aal Bahr, dine at a private iftar buffet for groups of 100 or more at Dhs199 a guest, while suhoor at the venue is priced at Dhs125 a guest. The hotel enhances your Ramadan experience with elegant décor, including a striking centerpiece at the reception and themed decorative elements throughout the property.

Royal M Hotel by Gewan, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)50 106 4056. @royalmabudhabibygewan

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Ramadan in style this month, with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi’s incredible Ramadan offerings. From incredible Iftars to serene Suhoor spreads you can enjoy under the stars, you’ll be able to indulge in a thoughtfully-curated collection of dining, stay and wellness experiences designed to make your Ramadan truly unforgettable. Whether it’s delectable Middle Eastern dishes to mouthwatering desserts, or refreshing, Ramadan-inspired beverages that you seek, you’ll be arriving for the ultimate Ramadan feast at Sofra bld. Available from sunset to 8pm all month long, this mouthwatering spread is priced at Dhs298, with Ramadan beverages included. At their exceptional suhoor offering, enjoy gorgeous views of the capital city’s Khor Al Maqta creek, as you experience a memorable meal under the stars at their special Abu Dhabi Ramadan Village.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com

Shvili

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHVILI UAE (@shvili.ae)



Discover a unique iftar experience at bistro Shvili, where the talented Lika Mardaleishvili crafts authentic Georgian cuisine in an open kitchen reminiscent of a warm, hospitable Georgian home. Indulge in traditional flavours with a choice of mezze, soup, salad, main and dessert.

The Galleria, Al Maryah, from sunset, Dhs129. Tel: (0)52 438 3880. @shvili.ae

Sidekicks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The WB™ Abu Dhabi (@thewbabudhabi)



A family-friendly destination for iftar in the capital, expect a plentiful iftar buffet that features cuisines from across the globe. Those looking for traditional dishes can tuck in to options like shish taouk and lamb kofta, followed by an assortment of desserts, including the WB signature carrot cake. For little ones, beloved WB characters will be making special appearances throughout the evening.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs185. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

At Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, the Suhoor a a carte menu is available from midnight until 2.30am daily, while a multitude of iftar offerings is yours to enjoy including iftar under the stars at Grills At Chill’O (Dhs345) and a traditional iftar buffet at Corniche All Day Dining (Dhs285), available from sunset until 9.30pm. There’s also a great in-room dining option, with suhoor priced at Dhs125 and iftar at Dhs185.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 813 7777. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

This iftar spread served daily through Ramadan features typical Middle Eastern mezze, and an array of live cooking stations manned by the hotel’s culinary team. It’s paired with Ramadan juices and the traditional sounds of the qanun. It’s served in Balcon Lounge & Terrace.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs149, Dhs65 children. Tel: (0)56 515 3388. @southernsunad

Strawfire

Experience a refined fusion of Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist on traditional Iftar. Begin with comforting chicken miso soup, crispy vegetable kakiage, and sweet potato gyoza, followed by a sushi selection featuring California rolls with blue swimmer crab and prawn tempura maki. For the main course, savour Australian Wagyu MB 4-5 Striploin with Japanese BBQ sauce, crispy vegetable hot stone rice, and green beans. End on a sweet note with a Strawfire dessert platter of date pudding, baklava monaja, and seasonal fruits.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Taparelle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taparelle (@taparellerestaurant)



Enjoy an iftar set menu of French and Italian dishes at newly opened Taparelle. This Saadiyat Island gem will serve sharing plates of crispy calamari and croquettes, followed by a choice of pizza or pasta, then a dessert of crème Catalan or almond citrus cake.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, from sunset, Dhs195. Tel: (0)2 657 5832. @taparellerestaurant

Tean

This Ramadan, embrace the spirit of togetherness with an unforgettable iftar experience by the sea at Tean, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort. Set against the serene backdrop of Saadiyat’s pristine shores, indulge in a carefully curated iftar buffet featuring a selection of international flavours and cherished Arabic favourites. Highlights include live Turkish ice cream and knafeh stations, alongside a refreshing selection of Ramadan-inspired juices.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, sunset to 8pm, Dhs280. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club

The iftar at Roots is one the whole family will love, with complimentary access to Little Acres Kids Club for young guests. On the food front, a selection of authentic Arabic dishes is what guests can look forward to, with fresh salads and creamy soups, to grilled meats and seafood.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs150, Dhs75 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. viyagolf.com/Ramadan

You might also like A clinical nutritionist's top tips for staying healthy this Ramadan

Yas Links

Gather with loved ones in a relaxing setting overlooking the greens and enjoy an iftar buffet that celebrates local and international flavours. Begin with Ramadan juices and lentil soup, then sample an array of hot and cold mezze. For the main event, a live BBQ serves up lamb kofta kebab, sumac-grilled salmon and more.

Yas Links, Yas Island, sunset to 10pm, Dhs180, Dhs90 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. viyagolf.com

Allo Beirut

Allo Beirut is bringing the flavors of Lebanon to you this Ramadan, with an iftar set menu (Dhs89) inclusive of dates, hummus, fattoush, and a roster of mains like stuffed lamb and machbous, and a limited-edition Ramadan dessert (available on Deliveroo). If you prefer to dine at home, there’s the iftar box Dhs68 and the family iftar box Dhs115. Later in the evening, indulge in the all-you-can-eat suhoor from midnight to 4am for just Dhs39.

allobeirutstreetfood.com

Images: Supplied