Indulge in a lavish escape at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates with an exclusive SuiteCation offer designed for UAE residents. Elevate your stay with up to 30 per cent off, enjoy up to Dhs500 in dining credits at any of the in-house restaurants, and unwind with 20 per cent off SENSASIA Spa treatments. Little ones under 12 stay free, while those booking an Executive Grand Deluxe Room or above receive complimentary access to the Executive Lounge. For an added treat, book a Corner Suite or higher and receive two complimentary tickets to Ski Dubai. Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability) complete the perfect getaway, along with direct access to over 800 stores and complimentary hands-free shopping services.

Savour Culinary Delights at Salero

Noche de Senoritas (Ladies’ Night) – Wednesdays

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style with unlimited house drinks, delightful nibbles, and 30% off the food menu. Enjoy live performances from a singer/guitarist and flamenco dancer (paused during Ramadan).

8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 per lady

Merienda – Daily Happy Hour

Reimagine happy hour with 30 per cent off all drinks.

4pm to 7pm

Lucky Mondays

Kick off the week with 30 per cent off all drinks and selected food items, available all day.

Tablas y Vinos – Daily

Indulge in a Spanish-inspired feast with fine cheese, Cecina beef, and exquisite wine.

Price for one, Dhs195 (includes one glass of Marqués de Riscal Rioja), for two, Dhs350 (includes one bottle of Marqués de Riscal Rioja)

Business Lunch – Monday to Friday

Enjoy a refined set menu for Dhs150 per person from 12pm to 3pm.

Entertainment at Salero

Enjoy live music from a singer/guitarist from Tuesday to Saturday 8pm to 10.30pm. Flamenco performances on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (flamenco paused during Ramadan).

Unwind with Afternoon Tea at Aspen Café

A perfect post-shopping or spa retreat featuring sweet and savory delights paired with exquisite teas from London Tea Exchange. The experience offers a non-alcoholic sparkling tea as a welcome drink. The expert tea sommelier is present to provide a sensory experience and help you pair your tea with your afternoon tea bites.

1pm to 7pm, Dhs200 per set for one, Dhs 375 per set for two

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 341 0000, reservations.mallofthememirates@kempinski.com, dining.moe@kempinski.com

