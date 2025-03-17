A nol card is a must in this city…

You can’t get around Dubai in public transportation without a nol card, and they are in the process of getting upgraded to stay in pace with global advancements.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the project is due for completion by the end of 2026. The upgrade, as of now, is 40 per cent complete…

What are the upgrades to expect?

The upgrade will see a shift from the existing card-based ticketing system to a more advanced account-based ticketing (ABT) technology. The shift will ensure the system keeps pace with global advancements in digital payments and financial technology (fintech).

A total cost of 550 million dirhams has been invested into the project, which has been divided into three phases.

Phase 1: The central system will be upgraded to create digital accounts for users, which will allow them to link to their existing nol cards.

Phase 2: In Phase 2, a new generation of nol cards will be introduced, incorporated with advanced technologies. It will be aligned with international standards to ensure compatibility with banking card technologies.

Phase 3: Once the system upgrade is complete, alternative payment methods, including bank cards and digital wallets, will be enabled to be users to make public transport fare payments across Dubai.

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, the upgrades ‘will introduce several advanced features and benefits for users.’ Al Tayer added that users will be able to ‘link their nol cards to digital accounts, add nol cards to smartphone wallets, and purchase tickets using QR code technology via digital channels.’

Users will also be able to link to their family members’ nol cards and will be able to control account settings, and top-up amounts. There will also be an option where you can automatically top-up your balance by linking the nol card to your bank. You will also be able to view your daily transaction statements, suspend cards and retrieve balances.

Other upgrades include new payment technologies at smart kiosks at the stations. Users will be able to pay for fares in different ways including QR code ticketing, facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, bank cards, and digital wallets.

Al Tayer also added, “The upgraded system will also extend nol card usage beyond public transport, allowing users to make purchases across digital platforms and retail outlets in the UAE, similar to bank cards”

If you didn’t know, here are some of the ways you can use your current nol cards besides public transportation.

The nol card was first introduced in 2009, with the launch of the Dubai Metro, and while the card has been a facilitator for public transport for the last 16 years.

Images: RTA