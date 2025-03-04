Words of wisdom…

Want to get into the habit of reading? March is the month to build the habit, as it marks the Month of Reading in the UAE.

If you’re among the many who struggle to find the time to read, you’re not alone, and remember, it’s never too late to work on the habit. To help, What’s On has spoken to book lovers, including authors, and reps in the book world, who have offered up their methods, which you can also use to help you get on track.

Nivea Serrao, Editorial Manager of Emirates Literature Foundation

Though she is surrounded by books all day as she works at the Literature Foundation, Nivea Serrao says she still struggles to find time to read. She advises, ‘try to fit in reading when you can! For me, this means always having a book on hand that I can dive into when I have a free moment. Audiobooks and e-books are especially great for this.’ She tells us that she loves reading on public transport – ‘There’s something about being on the metro and getting lost in a story and almost missing your stop that underscores why reading is so magical.’

She adds, ‘If you don’t have an e-reader, Amazon has a Kindle phone app, so instead of endlessly scrolling on social media or playing games, I get back to whatever book I’m reading or listening to. It even syncs your progress across devices.’ If this fails, she suggests it’s worth investing in an e-reader like Kindle. ‘I just got one and it’s been a big game-changer because it lets me fully immerse myself in a book without checking my email or texts. It also helps that it lets me carry my whole library with me. Now when I finish a book, I just jump into another one.’

She urges, ‘Find a book you’re excited about reading! Nothing gets you looking forward to reading like a story you can’t stop thinking about long after you’ve had to put it down.’ Serrao also suggests reading Middle Grade and Young Adult fiction, as ‘the books shorter and written with reluctant readers in mind.’

What is Serrao reading right now?

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

@elfdubai @niveaistyping

Yi-Hwa B Hanna, Editor of BTME (Business Traveller Middle East)

Yi-Hwa is the epitome of one who love writing. Not only is she an editor of a magazine, but she’s also finishing her debut novel – a sample of which won her a place in the inaugural ELF Seddiqi First Chapter Writers Fellowship – the first-ever global-standard writers fellowship in the Middle East for aspiring locally-based fiction writers. Her second novel (also currently a work in progress) won her first place in the 2023 Emirates LitFest writing prize. She was also named a ’10 top winner” (finalist) in the inaugural “Echoes of Tomorrow” Sci-Fi short story contest by the Dubai Future Foundation’s Dubai Future Forum in 2024. (PS. You can read it here). Oh, and she blogs, too: mappingtheplot.substack.com. With all this writing, does Yi-Hwa even have time to read. The answer is a resounding yes. And she’s not just stuck on one book; she’s stuck on three (see below).

So, how does she do it?

Yi-Hwa tells us, ‘do not be afraid to explore different mediums.‘ If you don’t have time to read a physical book, audiobooks can be a great way to delve into a story, too. She always listens to samples first, to see if she vibe with the narrator’s voice and style. She adds it can make the long commutes in Dubai traffic pass by faster.

She tells us to download the Kindle app, so you can ‘have a little library of books in your pocket wherever you go’.

She goes on to tell us, “Let yourself play around with different types of books to find out what you really like to read! It shouldn’t feel like something that causes pressure or anxiety because you’re trying to read the “right” books.” She adds, “Like our food choices, we all have different tastes and different moods. We’ll relate to different stories through various chapters of our life… and ultimately, the best books are the ones you enjoy reading. Read stories you can happily lose yourself in. It’s easier to explore other genres once you’ve established a habit for them anyway.’

What is Yi-Hwa reading right now?

Physical book: Vox by Christina Dalcher

Audiobook: Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour

Kindle: The Program by Suzanne Young

Purva Grover, Dubai-based author

Purva Grover is an avid reader, but she is also the author of four books: The Trees Told Me So, It Was The Year 2020, She and her latest release, #icouldhavebeenaninstapost. Her latest book draws attention because of its unique writing and design format. The book suggests that even as we hurry through life in the most fashionable, quick, and hashtag-friendly way, we remember to do that with honesty.

She simply shares, ‘Curate your reading list. Don’t get overwhelmed by lists that scream, “40 books to read before 40” or “25 must-reads before you die.” Instead, choose books that speak to you—whether they’re classics, bestsellers, or hidden gems. Read for joy, not for show. Well said, Purva.

What is Purva reading right now?

A Year in the Life of a Complete and Total Genius by Stacey Matson

purvagrover.com

Images: Supplied