Your next travel adventure awaits…

Globetrotters, take note. With travel season approaching (not that it ever left), you’ll soon be able to explore a host of new destinations, and you can fly to them from right here, Abu Dhabi. Which ones, you ask? Here are 5 new travel routes you can visit from Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air

Beirut

While this is a popular destination among fliers in the capital, Abu Dhabi-based ultra low-cost carrier, Wizz Air will offer you direct flights to Beirut three times a week beginning June 4. So whether it’s rich history, a nightlife scene that’s known of the world over, or a trip to the home of cuisine that dominates the culinary scene in the region, this is where you need to head to.

Qabala

Wizz Air is launching flights to the city of Qabala in Azerbaijan (GBB) beginning on June 19, and with fares from as low as Dhs169, you’ll be able to explore Northern Azerbaijan as you’re surrounded by lush greenery and Nohur Lake, one of the country’s leading natural attractions. Qabala offers a great blend of recreation and adventure, with everything from placid ourdoor locales to adventure activities.

Etihad Airways

Addis Ababa



From October 1, Etihad will fly you daily to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. With new codeshare flights in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, you can now easily explore this beautiful destination. Flights depart Abu Dhabi at 9am, landing in Addis Ababa at 12.35pm, with return flights touching down in the UAE capital at 7.15pm.

Medan

Beginning October 2, Etihad will also fly thrice a week to Medan, Indonesia. Whether it’s business or leisure you’re travelling for, these flights offer a quick and comfortable way to experience Indonesian charm.

Air Arabia

Yerevan

Starting June 1, Air Arabia will operate six weekly flights to Yerevan in Armenia. Known for its breathtaking landscapes and ancient landmarks, the city is already a massive hit with travellers from the UAE, and has quickly ascended the charts to become a must-see destination.