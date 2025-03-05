Sponsored: Get on the fast lane to excitement…

One of the region’s hottest, high-octane attractions has raced to new highs, as Dubai Autodrome has expanded its fleet of high-performance supercars for you to enjoy. You can now get behind the wheel of mean machines such as the iconic Porsche 911 GT3 and Aston Martin Vantage, so these world-renowned supercars have you feeling the power, handling and precision of some of the most sought-after names on the supercar scene.

Porsche 911 GT3 Experience

Feel the roar of the Porsche 911 GT3, equipped with a 4.0-liter flat-six engine producing a whopping 510 horsepower. This machine is the pinnacle of German engineering and puts out a 9,000 RPM redline and a 7-speed PDK transmission, allowing participants to drive the legendary 911 GT3 for six thrilling laps of the challenging Club Circuit. You’ll be guided by professional instructors through every turn, ensuring a safe memorable, adrenaline-filled session. At Dhs3,250, it’s the ultimate driving experience, and it’s all yours to book here.

Aston Martin Vantage Thrill



Enjoy the legacy of the Aston Martin Vantage, with its twin-turbo V8 engine putting out a power-packed 503 horsepower and 685 Nm of torque. This thrilling six-lap session, priced at Dhs2,000, allows you to experience the car’s agility and high-performance capabilities, all under the supervision of their expert instructors. When you’re after the ideal opportunity to experience the essence of the iconic Aston Martin’s engineering, book the experience here.

Comprehensive Driving Packages

You’re in for the ultimate driving experience here, with essential safety briefings, expert guidance, and a certificate upon completion, ensuring a rewarding and educational experience for you. Whether you’re an experienced driver or new to high-performance cars, Dubai Autodrome offers a safe, controlled environment to refine your driving skills and feel the thrill of their growing fleet of iconic cars.

To the starting grid…

To reserve your spot and take part in one (or both) of these exclusive supercar experiences, visit dubaiautodrome.ae. Sessions are available throughout the week, so you can choose a time that suits your schedule. And in even better news, keep an eye out for even more supercars joining the Autodrome’s fleet very soon.

Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Motor City. @dubaiautodrome.