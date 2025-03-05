Clean car, clean city…

Chances are you’ve spotted that car in a parking lot with a generous coating of negligence-induced dust on it, with “Wash me” written on its windshield by a considerate passer-by. Now, it’s been announced by the UAE capital’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) that owners of dirty and abandoned cars could be subjected to fines amounting to several thousand Dirhams.

As announced via their social media channels, the DMT has announced that as per regulations enlisted in Act 2, 2012 (Clause 62), “leaving a vehicle in public places in a way that distorts the general appearance, including leaving the vehicle dirty” could result in a fine of Dhs500 for the first offence, Dhs1,000 if committed a second time and as much as Dhs2,000 for a third, and any repeated violations.

As per Clause 63, “leaving a vehicle’s body/frame in public places, leading to a distorted public appearance” will result in penalties of Dhs1,000 for the first violation, Dhs2,000 for the second violation and Dhs4,000 for the third and any repeated violations.

The laws have been put in place to “ensure a sustainable urban environment” and with the vision of keeping the city’s streets organised and clean.