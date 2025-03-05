Great food, amazing vibes, and stunning views…

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, you most likely have a list of activities to tick off from iftars and suhoors, Ramadan tents, markets and much more. And now we’re going to give you another amazing spot to add to your list: Not a Majlis at Juna Rooftop, 25hours Hotel One Central.

Not a Majlis is a unique pop-up at the hotel, and it is a must-visit destination over the Holy Month of Ramadan. The name comes from a partnership between Not a Space, a concept known for its exceptional coffee.

Guests visiting will enjoy a variety of entertaining activities all while they soak in those stunning views of the iconic Museum of the Future.

If you’re heading to the hotel for iftar, visit Nomad Day Bar where you can break your fast in a charming open-air dining space. For food, there’s an Arabic specialties buffet with soulful dishes prepared by Chef Lea Hazza from Soulea.14 adding her signature Levantine touch. You will be spoilt for choice with a rich selection of mezze, salads, soups, maons such as shish barak, hummus with chicken, and chef’s signature mselouqat. There’s a live dessert station, too.

For suhoor at Juña Rooftop, Not a Majlis provides a warm and welcoming environment where you can come together with friends and other visitors to really feel the community spirit of Ramadan.

Expect live entertainment, interactive activities, and a variety of board games. The space is designed to allow guests to walk home with plenty of Instagrammable moments, and the Museum of the Future will just be one of many.

As for your meal, a curated menu has been prepped by Chef Kuv for suhoor, which you can enjoy with coffee from Not a Space. It’s a minimum spend of Dhs75 per person. Do note that children under 12 will not be allowed entry.

Not a Majlis at Juña Rooftop, 6th floor of 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre 2, open daily 6.30pm to 3am, (first-come, first-serve), @25hourshoteldubai

