Get ready for a paw-some time…

If you’re a fan of fun family shows, enjoy children’s toons, have furry friends or preferably, if all of the above apply to you, you’re in luck: everyone’s favourite pack of canines, PAW Patrol, is coming to the Etihad Arena for a series of shows during the weekend of August 29 to 31 this year.

PAW Patrol™ Live! “The Great Adventure” is bringing to town an action-packed, music-filled production, based on the popular animated series that’s proven a big hit with the little ones. In this production, you’ll be able to catch Ryder and his team embark on an adventure on the seas, in pursuit of hidden treasure – right here in the UAE capital. In what’s expected to be a great weekend of family entertainment, you’ll be able to follow Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma as they save Cap’n Turbot, and discover a secret treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

The show is a great way for you to enjoy a family-friendly performance this summer, giving your little ones the opportunity to experience in-person theater at one of the UAE’s premier show venues. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been enjoyed by over 7 million people worldwide, introducing fans in over 50 countries to a fabulous Broadway-style production.

In Abu Dhabi, you’ll be able to catch an evening show beginning at 5.30pm on Friday, August 29, before five more performances across Saturday, August 30 (11pm to 12.30pm, 2.30pm to 4pm, and 6pm to 7.30pm), and Sunday, August 31 (11pm to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 4pm) before the show leaves town. Tickets begin at Dhs95 and you can get yours now at etihadarena.ae.

PAW Patrol™ Live!, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 29 to 31, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae