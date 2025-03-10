Sponsored: Experience the essence of Ramadan at Raffles Dubai…

Celebrate Ramadan in Style at Raffles Dubai

This Ramadan, Raffles Dubai invites you to experience the spirit of the season with unforgettable dining and wellness offerings designed for every moment of the month.

For Corporate Gatherings



Planning a corporate event? Impress your guests with an elegant Iftar or Suhoor at Raffles Dubai. Whether inside the grand ballroom or amidst the serene Raffles Garden, our dedicated team ensures every detail is perfect. Starting at Dhs150, with a minimum of 200 guests.

Traditional Ramadan Delights



Indulge in the authentic taste of Ramadan with a whole-roasted Ouzi, packed with rich flavors and accompanied by refreshing juices and delicious Ramadan desserts. Perfect for sharing, this feast serves 10 for Dhs999—just remember to order 24 hours in advance!

Azur’s Iftar Buffet



Join us at Azur for a spectacular Iftar buffet, with stunning views of the gardens. Enjoy a wide selection of Middle Eastern mezze, grilled meats, fresh salads, and international dishes, all served with live cooking stations. Prices start at Dhs245 for the Ramadan beverages package, and Dhs295 for a private cabana. Kids aged 6-11 dine at half price, and little ones 5 and under eat for free.

Images: supplied

Suhoor Under the Stars



Experience a unique Suhoor in the peaceful Raffles Garden, where you can enjoy an à la carte menu featuring Middle Eastern delicacies. Available daily from 9pm to 1am.

Sweet Endings at Raffles Salon



Savor traditional Arabic desserts in the elegant Raffles Salon, where you can relax and enjoy expertly brewed tea or coffee. Available daily from 8pm, starting at Dhs65 per person.

In-Room Dining

Want to enjoy your Iftar or Suhoor in the comfort of your room? Raffles Dubai offers special menus for both, with Iftar priced at Dhs195 and Suhoor at Dhs175.

Raffles Spa



Unwind with a relaxing spa experience and enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all 60- and 90-minute treatments. Inspired by global wellness traditions, our spa is open daily from 7am to 9pm.

Ramadan Staycation Offer

Book a stay before March 30 and enjoy 30 per cent off the best available rate across all room categories. Treat yourself to a luxurious Ramadan retreat at Raffles Dubai

Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)4 324 8888. raffles.com