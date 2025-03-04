Light up someone’s Ramadan…

Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving. This year, Ramadan 2025 donations in Dubai are more accessible than ever, with endless ways to make a difference, making it easier to support those in need. Whether it’s providing meals, supporting local charities, or helping community initiatives, Ramadan 2025 donations are all around. Here’s how you can contribute and make a difference with your Ramadan 2025 donations.

Dubai Culture’s Ramadan Heroes

The Ramadan Heroes initiative, launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in collaboration with talabat UAE and Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), is a call to action for the UAE community to come together and support those in need this Ramadan. Now in its sixth year, the campaign encourages residents to donate Iftar and Suhoor meals, food parcels, Eid clothing, and Zakat Al Fitr through a virtual platform on talabat UAE. The donations are then distributed to underprivileged families and individuals across the country with the help of the Emirates Red Crescent.

Ramadan Heroes, talabat. talabat.com

Aminia’s Iftar for riders

Aminia – the taste you love, known for its authentic Mughlai and North Indian cuisine, is showing appreciation to Dubai’s dedicated delivery riders this Ramadan with a special CSR initiative. From 5pm to 6:30pm daily throughout the month, delivery riders can stop by Aminia Restaurant in Al Karama to pick up a complimentary Iftar meal. These specially prepared food packs, designed to nourish and hydrate, will help these essential workers break their fast during their busy shifts. With plans to distribute over 1000 Iftar boxes, Aminia invites the community to join in and spread the word. By sharing a photo with a delivery rider and tagging @Aminiarestaurantuae with the hashtag #Iftarforriders, participants will receive a 10% discount on their next meal. It’s a small way to show big thanks to those who keep Dubai moving.

Aminia Restaurant, Za’abeel Street. Tel: (0)42976449. @Aminiarestaurantuae

Share the spirit of Ramadan with Virgin Megastore

This Ramadan, Virgin Megastore in Dubai is making it easy to give back and spread kindness. From March 1 to 30, simply donate Dhs15 at any Virgin Megastore location, and you’ll be helping to provide an Iftar meal for someone in need. It’s a small gesture that can bring comfort and joy to those who need it most, highlighting the true spirit of Ramadan.

Virgin Megastore, multiple locations. virginmegastore.ae

Puck’s ‘Recipe for Change’

This Ramadan, Puck is turning the joy of food into a meaningful act of giving with its Recipe for Change initiative. From March 1 to 31, enjoy six traditional home-cooked Lebanese dishes created by talented mothers from Lebanon, available at top Lebanese restaurants across the UAE and KSA. With 50% of the proceeds from each dish sold in the UAE going towards supporting families in Lebanon, every meal ordered is an opportunity to make a real difference.

Puck Arabia. puckarabia.com

Dodo Pizza’s Ramadan campaign

Dodo Pizza UAE is launching its annual Ramadan campaign with a mission to distribute over 3,000 Iftar boxes to hardworking delivery drivers across the UAE. This year, the campaign is bigger than ever, expanding from last year’s 703 boxes, thanks to the introduction of the limited-edition Moon Pizza. For every Moon Pizza sold, an Iftar box will be donated to a delivery driver, complete with a Dodster wrap, dates, and water – ensuring they have a nourishing meal to break their fast. The Moon Pizza itself is a crescent-shaped pizza topped with savoury ingredients like mozzarella, chicken, bell peppers, and oregano. As an added bonus, customers buying a Moon Pizza have the chance to win a star registered in the European commercial star registry. Dodo Pizza also encourages other F&B businesses to join the effort and show their appreciation to delivery drivers this Ramadan.

Dodo Pizza Dubai. @dodopizza.uae

Rove Hotels’ ‘Pay what you can’ Iftar supports children’s medical treatments

This Ramadan, Rove Hotels is bringing the community together for a special cause with its Pay what you can Iftar initiative. Every Monday throughout the holy month, guests can enjoy a delicious buffet at The Daily restaurants across Dubai, with all proceeds going to Al Jalila Foundation to fund medical treatments for children in need. The initiative allows diners to contribute based on their ability, with a recommended price of Dhs109. Higher contributions are encouraged, as every dirham goes toward providing life-changing healthcare. With a generous spread of Arabic and international dishes, traditional Ramadan beverages, and a lively atmosphere, this Iftar is a meaningful way to give back while sharing a meal with loved ones. Advanced booking is required due to limited availability.

Rove Hotels Dubai. rovehotels.com

Careem expands Ramadan giving initiatives across the UAE

This Ramadan, Careem is making it easier to give back while ordering food, groceries, or donating through its app. The donation feature allows direct contributions to organizations like Dubai Cares, Emirates Red Crescent, and the ICRC, with an option for recurring donations to support long-term impact. Careem Groceries offers food baskets with essentials like rice, flour, and cooking oil, distributed through the UAE Food Bank. Meanwhile, Careem Food’s Eat a plate to fill a plate initiative donates Dhs2 from every order to the World Food Programme. To take part in these initiatives, download or open the latest version of the Careem app.

Careem. Careem.com

