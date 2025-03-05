Sponsored: Explore this lively Ramadan Village in the city centre…

This Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Mall is bringing back its beloved Ramadan Village, so you can embrace the spirit of the holy month. Located in the mall’s main atrium with a Ramadan Majlis, you can enjoy traditional hospitality, live entertainment and traditional Oud and Qanun performances, plus traditional Tanoura shows on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays after Iftar. Additionally, there will also be everyone’s favourite Ramadan Souq running from 1pm to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 1pm to 1am on Friday and Saturday, so you can enjoy a range of traditional products, seasonal favourites and handmade crafts.

For the little ones

Guests will be able to redeem invoices worth Dhs50 from participating outlets at Abu Dhabi Mall (excluding Hypermarket and Ramadan Souq) for an Activity Passport, which will get you access to a list of fun activities including lantern making in partnership with Studyio Lab, board game competitions in partnership with Back to Games, face painting, and Hakawati (Arabic and English storytelling), on the theme “1001 Nights”. And you’ll be able to enjoy these activities for the entirety of the Holy Month from 4pm to 10pm with a break from 6pm to 7.30pm (excluding Hakawati). For the Hakawati sessions, four sessions will be held, at 7.30pm, 8.15pm. 9pm and 10pm.

Walk out a winner

For every Dhs200 spent, you’ll be able to redeem your invoices for scratch cards from March 1 to April 6, with the chance to win more than 2000 instant vouchers valued from Dhs100 to Dhs5000. So make sure to come by Abu Dhabi Mall’s Ramadan celebration and enjoy numerous family-friendly activities and offers, all month long.

