This Ramadan, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai invites you to experience a warm and inviting atmosphere with incredible Iftars and serene spaces, whether you’re enjoying a rooftop meal with a view, unwinding with a spa day, savouring the culinary delights at Dubai’s beloved Kitchen 6, or indulging in the exquisite Indian flavours at Rang Mahal, all of which promise to elevate your Iftar experience to new heights.

Iftar under starry sky

For an Iftar with a view, the rooftop terrace at JW Marriott Marquis transforms into a magical setting. Against the glittering backdrop of Dubai’s skyline and Burj Khalifa, guests can enjoy a delicious buffet featuring Middle Eastern, Indian, Asian, and international dishes. Live oud music sets the perfect ambience, making it a perfectly relaxed evening of great food and company.

Iftar runs daily from sunset-9.30pm, priced at Dhs235 per person. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. Book here

Global flavours at Kitchen6

The award-winning Kitchen6 is all about variety, and its Ramadan spread does not disappoint. With six live cooking stations, expect a feast of international dishes—from Asian woks to Middle Eastern grills and Indian tandoors. Whether you’re craving something classic or looking to explore new flavours, Kitchen6 promises an Iftar worth savouring.

Kitchen6, Iftar runs daily from sunset-9pm, priced at Dhs235 per person. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. Book here

Traditional Indian Iftar at Rang Mahal

For an Iftar with a touch of spice, Rang Mahal serves up a sharing-style set menu of authentic Indian dishes. From rich curries to indulgent regional sweets, the menu is designed for those who love bold flavours and comforting classics. Vegetarian options are also available, making it a welcoming space for all.

Rang Mahal, Iftar runs daily from sunset-11pm, priced at Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. Book here

Ramadan wellness at Saray Spa

Ramadan is also a time for self-care, and Saray Spa has just the perfect setting to help you unwind. Enjoy 20% off Hammam treatments, facials, and massages throughout the month. Whether it’s a traditional Hammam experience or a relaxing massage, it’s the perfect way to reset and recharge.

Saray Spa, 20% off on 60-minute Hammam & facials, and 20% off 60 or 90-minute massages from 7am-12pm, offers valid throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)4 414 6754. Book here

Private Iftar gatherings

For larger celebrations or corporate events, JW Marriott Marquis also offers private Iftar experiences, complete with special banquet menus and live cooking stations. Whether you’re hosting family, friends, or colleagues, the hotel ensures an exceptional dining experience tailored to your needs.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. For more details and reservations, visit Marriott.com. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

