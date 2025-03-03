From the heart, for the heart: Ramadan gifts…

Ramadan gifting? It’s about thoughtful gestures and Ramadan gifts that reflect the spirit of a month centered on giving and connection. Go classic with a beautifully wrapped box of dates and rich chocolates, or mix it up with handcrafted soaps, fragrant incense, and calligraphy coffee cups. Hampers packed with Ramadan treats never miss, and a little something for Suhoor or Iftar always goes a long way. Whether it’s a classic or something unexpected, here’s what to wrap up (or unwrap) this Ramadan.

 

Farah set Bateel

Farah set, Bateel, Dhs200, available in three sizes, with each gift set within the collection can be customised, choosing from a wide range of gourmet products, including organic plain and filled dates, as well as decadent chocolates, biscuits, and Maamoul, bateel.com

Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah

Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah, traditional Arabic coffee pot, Dhs295, crateandbarrel.me

Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray

Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray, Dhs265, echocolatierdubai.com

Marble Incense Burner

Marble Incense Burner, Dhs140, westelm.ae

Chroma Calendar

Chroma Calendar, Bateel, 30 drawers of a curated selection of Bateel’s finest organic dates, Dhs620, bateel.com

Taste Of Palestine Gift Box

Taste Of Palestine Gift Box, naturally grown spices & herbs, Dhs240, palestine.me

Lootah perfumes

Lootah perfumes, Velvet Incense Set, Dhs995, ounass.ae

Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates

Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates in Wood Box, Dhs395, laderach.ae

Ramadan Beauty Calendar

Ramadan Beauty Calendar, Dhs399, ae.loccitane.com

Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso

Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso, A set of six striking espresso cups, Dhs380, crateandbarrel.me

Arabesque Box

Arabesque Box, an embroidered towel and a selection of handcrafted natural soaps made with the best ingredients and essential oils, Dhs180, thedatelier.com

Moucharabieh Tin Box

Moucharabieh Tin Box, Set of 4 coffee cups, Dhs440, postmygift.com

Laudree’s Podium Box

Laudree Podium Box, a selection of signature macarons and Eugenie pastries, Dhs1149. laduree.ae

Silsal, Tamrah Rose Oud Candle

Silsal, Tamrah Rose Oud Candle 1000g, Tanagra, Dhs700. Tanagra.me

Lladro, Majestic Nights Candle

Lladro, Majestic Nights Candle, Tanagra, Dhs1,175. Tanagra.me

Swarovski Sublima pendant

Sublima pendant, Moon,Gold-tone plated, Dhs1440, Swarovski. swarovski.ae

Potter Barn Tala Date Tray

Tala Date Tray Large, Potter Barn, Dhs329, potterybarn.ae

Margaux Pastry Boutique hamper

Two-tier hamper, an assortment of handcrafted treats, Margaux Pastry Boutique, Madinat Jumeirah, Dhs490 margauxpastryboutique.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 