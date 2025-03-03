From the heart, for the heart: Ramadan gifts…
Ramadan gifting? It’s about thoughtful gestures and Ramadan gifts that reflect the spirit of a month centered on giving and connection. Go classic with a beautifully wrapped box of dates and rich chocolates, or mix it up with handcrafted soaps, fragrant incense, and calligraphy coffee cups. Hampers packed with Ramadan treats never miss, and a little something for Suhoor or Iftar always goes a long way. Whether it’s a classic or something unexpected, here’s what to wrap up (or unwrap) this Ramadan.
Farah set Bateel
Farah set, Bateel, Dhs200, available in three sizes, with each gift set within the collection can be customised, choosing from a wide range of gourmet products, including organic plain and filled dates, as well as decadent chocolates, biscuits, and Maamoul, bateel.com
Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah
Kashida Metamorphosis Dallah, traditional Arabic coffee pot, Dhs295, crateandbarrel.me
Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray
Ramadan chocolate & sweets crescent wood tray, Dhs265, echocolatierdubai.com
Marble Incense Burner
Marble Incense Burner, Dhs140, westelm.ae
Chroma Calendar
Chroma Calendar, Bateel, 30 drawers of a curated selection of Bateel’s finest organic dates, Dhs620, bateel.com
Taste Of Palestine Gift Box
Taste Of Palestine Gift Box, naturally grown spices & herbs, Dhs240, palestine.me
Lootah perfumes
Lootah perfumes, Velvet Incense Set, Dhs995, ounass.ae
Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates
Laderach, 36 Assorted Chocolates in Wood Box, Dhs395, laderach.ae
Ramadan Beauty Calendar
Ramadan Beauty Calendar, Dhs399, ae.loccitane.com
Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso
Kashida Calligraffiti Espresso, A set of six striking espresso cups, Dhs380, crateandbarrel.me
Arabesque Box
Arabesque Box, an embroidered towel and a selection of handcrafted natural soaps made with the best ingredients and essential oils, Dhs180, thedatelier.com
Moucharabieh Tin Box
Moucharabieh Tin Box, Set of 4 coffee cups, Dhs440, postmygift.com
Laudree’s Podium Box
Laudree Podium Box, a selection of signature macarons and Eugenie pastries, Dhs1149. laduree.ae
Silsal, Tamrah Rose Oud Candle
Silsal, Tamrah Rose Oud Candle 1000g, Tanagra, Dhs700. Tanagra.me
Lladro, Majestic Nights Candle
Lladro, Majestic Nights Candle, Tanagra, Dhs1,175. Tanagra.me
Swarovski Sublima pendant
Sublima pendant, Moon,Gold-tone plated, Dhs1440, Swarovski. swarovski.ae
Potter Barn Tala Date Tray
Tala Date Tray Large, Potter Barn, Dhs329, potterybarn.ae
Margaux Pastry Boutique hamper
Two-tier hamper, an assortment of handcrafted treats, Margaux Pastry Boutique, Madinat Jumeirah, Dhs490 margauxpastryboutique.com
