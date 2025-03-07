Sponsored: A celebration of the holy month…

Celebrate Ramadan in style this month, with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi’s incredible Ramadan offerings. From incredible Iftars to serene Suhoor spreads you can enjoy under the stars, you’ll be able to indulge in a thoughtfully-curated collection of dining, stay and wellness experiences designed to make your Ramadan truly unforgettable.

Grand Iftar celebrations

Embark on an unforgettable Iftar journey at Sofra Bld, where rich flavours and traditional hospitality converge to create an extraordinary Ramadan experience for you. Immerse yourself in an exceptional Iftar buffet, thoughtfully crafted to delight your senses with a perfect blend of regional and international cuisines. Whether it’s delectable Middle Eastern dishes to mouthwatering desserts, or refreshing, Ramadan-inspired beverages that you seek, you’ll be arriving for the ultimate Ramadan feast here. Available from sunset to 8pm all month long, this mouthwatering spread is priced at Dhs298, with Ramadan beverages included. Shangri-La Circle Members can enjoy an exclusive 10 per cent off on Iftar throughout the month of Ramadan. Book here now.

Serene Suhoor offerings

At Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi’s exceptional suhoor offering, enjoy gorgeous views of the capital city’s Khor Al Maqta creek, as you experience a memorable meal under the stars at their special Abu Dhabi Ramadan Village. A stunning list of tailored experiences include season-inspired culinary stations, a fresh juice bar, a specialty stall featuring locally-sourced dates, and traditional entertainment, all reflecting the spirit of the season. Private cabanas are also available for guests to enjoy, so they can experience an unforgettable and intimate suhoor experience with their loved ones. Available 8pm to 2am during Ramadan, it’s priced at minimum spends of Dhs100 (standard), Dhs500 (suhoor majlis up to 5) and Dhs1,500 (Grand Majlis up to 15 guests).

A Holistic Ramadan Experience

Guests can also indulge in rejuvenating wellness treatments at the hotel’s luxurious spa, allowing for moments of reflection and self-care during this sacred month. For those seeking a luxurious escape, consider a Ramadan staycation at the hotel, where you can immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere, enjoy unparalleled service, and take advantage of the hotel’s world-class amenities, ensuring a truly relaxing and restorative experience. Find out more here.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com