And it’s only Dhs5 per trip…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded it’s Bus-On-Demand service to cover two more areas: Oud Metha and Barsha Heights. There is increasing demand for the service, and this expansion is in response to that as it offers swift and convenient daily mobility solutions while improving traffic flow across the emirate.

The service is a reasonable Dhs5 per person, per trip and now covers 11 key areas across Dubai. The areas are Al Barsha 1, 2, and 3, Al Nahda, Al Karama, Al Rigga, Business Bay, Barsha Heights, Dubai Downtown, Dubai Academic City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Oud Metha, Port Saeed,

Timings for the Bus on Demand service are as follows Monday to Thursday, 5am to Midnight, Friday, 5am to 1am (next day) Saturday, 5am to Midnight, Sunday 8am to Midnight. The Bus on Demand can be booked on the Bus On Demand App and you can book up to six people on a trip.

This initiative is one of many initiatives that the government and RTA have put in place to ease the amount of cars on the roads and aid traffic flow in Dubai.

Images: Dubai Media Office