Not your average four walls…
In Dubai, the typical event space? Not really a thing. This city is home to some of the most unique party venues in Dubai that turn the ordinary into extraordinary. Imagine hosting a launch party on a floating pier with the skyline as your backdrop, or stepping into an art gallery that doubles as the setting for your next creative project. Dubai doesn’t do boring, and neither should you. Here’s a look at some of the most unique party venues in Dubai to rent.
Bakery & specialty coffee shop
Located inside Wafi City, this minimalistic bakery and coffee shop offers a unique, modern setting for smaller events. It’s ideal for workshops, meetups, photo shoots, or live interviews, providing a versatile space with a sleek design. Perfect for intimate gatherings and creative sessions.
Price: Dhs6,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Beachfront dining with seafront views
Shimmers Restaurant is the epitome of relaxed elegance with its beachfront location offering panoramic views of Dubai’s stunning seafront. With seating directly on the sand or under shaded awnings, it’s an ideal venue for both intimate and large-scale events. Accommodating up to 228 guests, Shimmers is perfect for everything from product launches to private meetings, photoshoots, and food events. The combination of breathtaking views and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine creates a captivating space that brings both comfort and charm to any gathering.
Price: Dhs540,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Rooftop bar with jazz-era charm & Parisian dining
Set against the Dubai skyline, this 615 m rooftop bar combines Parisian cuisine with crafted cocktails in a space inspired by the jazz era. Perfect for corporate events, product launches, photoshoots, and private gatherings, the venue accommodates up to 180 guests, with options to rent the full space or a section. Whether you’re planning an upscale dinner, a late-night event, or a creative shoot, this venue delivers a sophisticated setting with a lively atmosphere.
Price: Dhs120,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Skyline lounge overlooking the museum of the future
Located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this sleek lounge offers panoramic views of the Museum of the Future and a bright, open space filled with natural light. Ideal for corporate gatherings, pop-up stores, and art exhibitions, it provides a modern backdrop that’s both dynamic and inviting.
Price: Dhs7,200 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Hidden speakeasy
This hidden speakeasy provides an intimate, stylish space perfect for any exclusive event. With a cozy interior, soft music, and a show-stopping bar, this venue sets the stage for elegant gatherings, whether you’re hosting a product launch, fashion show, or photoshoot. Accommodating up to 150 guests, it’s ideal for creative events, networking functions, and late-night celebrations. The venue’s sophisticated atmosphere guarantees that your event will stand out.
Price: Dhs96,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
The Nas House Garden: A flexible outdoor space in Al Barsha
Set in the lively Al Barsha 1 district, The Nas House Garden is an open-air venue designed for a range of events. With multiple rooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and modern sound and video equipment, it’s ideal for corporate gatherings, art exhibitions, and fashion showrooms.
Ground-floor, street-level access makes it easily reachable, while handicap-accessible features and comfortable furnishings add to its practicality. Whether for a private event or a creative showcase, this adaptable space offers a functional and well-equipped setting.
Price: Dhs9,600 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Floating pier venue with Arabian Gulf views
Step into a world of elegance at Onda by Pierchic, a floating pod venue perched above the tranquil waters of the Arabian Gulf. This intimate 71 m venue offers spectacular views of the Burj Al Arab, making it a standout spot for corporate events, networking functions, and private gatherings. With a capacity of up to 60 guests, you can host sunset aperitivo sessions, sip on signature cocktails, and enjoy the serene beauty of the private pier. Perfect for smaller, more exclusive events, this venue delivers an experience that mixes sophistication with stunning views.
Price: Dhs120,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Immersive art and event space
Located in Al Khayat Art Avenue, this 200 sqm space features 10 HD projectors and immersive walls and floors, making it perfect for brand activations, product launches, and creative events. The venue is ideal for photoshoots, fashion shows, or private events. Location details are provided once you schedule a visit with the owner.
Price: Dhs15,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Palm Garden: Open-air venue in the heart of Dubai
Set within the DWTC Apartments Club, Palm Garden is a lush outdoor venue near the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. With high foot traffic and a tranquil setting, it’s perfect for corporate events, wedding receptions, and private celebrations. The space includes premium amenities like on-site event coordinators, catering options, security, and AV equipment. Music is allowed until 10pm, and bookings are available from 8am to 11pm daily.
Price: Dhs9,000 per day
More information: the storefront.com
Infinity pool event space with beach views and bar
Celeste Pool Bar is an adults-only paradise, offering a 314 m infinity pool that creates a striking backdrop for your next exclusive event. With stunning beach views and a fully-equipped bar, this venue is perfect for hosting stylish product launches, fashion shows, private gatherings, and photoshoots. The space comfortably accommodates up to 60 guests and includes a liquor license, adding a touch of luxury to any evening. Whether you’re planning a corporate event or a chic celebration, this venue’s sophisticated ambiance and stunning views guarantee an unforgettable experience.
Price: Dhs72,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Authentic cultural event space
Step into the heart of Emirati tradition with this authentic cultural event space, ideal for smaller gatherings. Accommodating up to 50 guests, this venue offers floor seating in a beautifully traditional Emirati courtyard. With modern conveniences like air conditioning, Wi-Fi, a projector, and a fully equipped kitchen, it brings together the charm of old and new. Perfect for cultural workshops, intimate events, or meetings, the space also offers male and female bathrooms, valet parking, and dedicated support staff to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Price: Dhs12,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Dubaiâ€™s longest dining table over the Arabian Gulf
Pierchic offers a one-of-a-kind setting for your next event. Located atop Jumeirah Al Qasr’s private pier, this award-winning Italian restaurant overlooks the Arabian Gulf, providing stunning views for up to 150 guests. The space, spanning 535 m, transforms into Dubai’a longest dining table, perfect for corporate events, late-night gatherings, and culinary experiences. Whether hosting a meeting, a food event, or simply impressing clients, this venue offers elegance and incredible surroundings.
Price: Dhs1,200,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Hotel rooftop
This private rooftop space offers a pool with stunning views, where you’re free to bring your own food. You also have access to unlimited water and soft drinks, free parking, and Wi-Fi. Music is included to set the right vibe. Exact location details are shared after you arrange a visit with the owner.
Price: Dhs7,800 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Waterfront restaurant for daytime events
Hanaaya Restaurant offers a striking waterfront setting, perfect for daytime events. This 1,088 m venue accommodates up to 290 guests, with the option to rent it fully or partially. Whether you’re hosting a corporate gathering, a product launch, or a photoshoot, Hanaaya’s breathtaking views and world-class culinary offerings create a sophisticated backdrop for any occasion. Available exclusively for daytime events during lunchtime, it’s the ideal place to bring together business and creativity in a space that combines elegance, spaciousness, and exceptional dining.
Price: Dhs78,000 per day
More information: thestorefront.com
Images: Storefront official website
