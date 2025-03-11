Grab lunch, dinner and even breakfast at this cute alfresco eat…

When you want a break from the bustle of the city and think of what the best places to relax and dine in Abu Dhabi are, there are a few that come to mind: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Yas Marina, Yas Bay, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Qana, Marsa Al Bateen. But how often do you consider Manarat Al Saadiyat, one of the capital’s favourite spots for culture and now home to the newly opened Bubble Planet, as a spot for your next meal?

The introduction of Taparelle to Manarat changes all that, and whether you’re around to check out a cool new art installation, enjoy those Saadiyat vibes, or just crave neat Mediterranean fare, this is a great spot to dine at. Let’s discover their menu and see what’s good at Taparelle.

It helps we’re here during a time of the year when it’s near criminal to be cooped up indoors in the air-con. With the breezy island air convincing us to dine alfresco, we’re seated at a cute, calm, garden-esque outdoors. But first, as you walk into Taparelle, you’re greeted by pottery and artistic creations (that are for sale, art lovers), and if you take the stairs to the upper level, you’ll be introduced to a whole level of artistic goodness. Think food-inspired art, pottery, culture honouring the region, and more. Did we mention the cutlery at Taparelle is also handmade by the same artist?

While we could keep gushing about the art and décor, the food’s just as impressive. Make sure you try the Iberico beef pizza(Dhs85) that arrives at your table from one of the capital’s few wood-fired ovens. It’s thin and crispy, with signature cheese-and-tomato goodness topped off with flavourful slices of beef. But our main pick of the meal is the grilled baby chicken with mojo rojo sauce and pickles(Dhs95), seasoned wonderfully and cooked to perfection so the meat is tender. If you’re a fan of perennial favourites such as the steak frites(Dhs125) or grilled prawns(Dhs125), they’re available, too.

While starters such as the seabass carpaccio(Dhs60) with lemon zest and raspberry vinegar and desserts such as the lemon and thyme sorbet (Dhs35) ensure you feel like you’re on the Mediterranean from start to finish, we’re excited to learn they’ll soon be launching a new breakfast that will be served between 9am and noon. Good times ahead for Taparelle, and Abu Dhabi’s hungry diners.

Taparelle, Manarat Al Saaadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 11pm daily. taparelle.com