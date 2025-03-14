Some great value here…

If you haven’t visited the new-ish J1 Beach that’s full of stunning restaurants and beach clubs then now is your time before the weather heats up too much in Dubai. These J1 beach clubs are redeemable too so you can get some food and drink for your sun lounger fee.

Bâoli

From Cannes to J1 Beach comes Baoli, a super-sized new serving of drinking, dancing and daycationing in luxe style. Set over 2,000 square metres, Baoli comes complete with a pool and beach, a pretty petal-shaped sun deck, a relaxed sunset lounge, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and a speakeasy bar called the Moon Room. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation, whether you’re reclining on one of the plush loungers or taking a dip in the pool. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at the Sunset Lounge, dining in the restaurant, and imbibing until the early hours at the speakeasy bar. For the pool and beach, you’ll pay Dhs500 with Dhs400 redeemable Monday to Thursday, and it’s Dhs600 with Dhs500 redeemable from Friday to Sunday.

Baoli Dubai, J1 Beach, daily 10am to 1am. @baoli.dubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. And it’s one of the new beach clubs now welcoming tan-toppers for fully redeemable pool days at J1 Beach Snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball, or sit at the pretty poolside and enjoy refreshing dips while sipping on signature Mezcal cocktails. Spend a day at the pool and beach here and expect to pay Dhs350 from Monday to Thursday and Dhs400 from Friday to Sunday, both of which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, beach 11am to 7pm, restaurant 12pm to 1am weekdays and 12pm to 3am weekends. @gitano.dubai

Kaimana Beach

One of the string of the new beach clubs and alfresco dining experiences at J1 Beach is colourful Polynesian spot, Kaimana Beach. This tiki-inspired spot features an indoor-outdoor restaurant, as well as an extensive pool area, where canary yellow sun loungers are neatly arranged on the sand, and there are also some cocoon-like cabanas for if you want a VIP base for a day of fun in the sun. There’s a central swimming pool, a grand bamboo pergola, and a menu of Asian-Polynesian flavours. Rates are Dhs250 for pool loungers and Dhs300 for beach sunbeds, fully redeemable.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, 12pm to 7pm beach, 12pm to 1am restaurant. @kaimanabeachdubai

La Baia

Newly opened La Baia is a chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s a sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. If you’re looking for a day of tan-topping, there’s a long, narrow stretch of sand where colourful striped loungers sit pretty, or there’s a shimmering swimming pool to dip in and out of. For dining, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating, although the alfresco terrace is the place to be in the winter months. Pool and beach access is priced from Dhs300 on weekdays and from Dhs350 on weekends, with 50 per cent back to spend on food and drink.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, daily from 12pm. Tel: (0)4 570 2482. @labaia.dubai