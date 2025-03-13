Get ready for a record-busting spectacle like never before…

While gorgeous drone shows aren’t a new sight in Abu Dhabi, what’s about to come to the capital will redefine drone light shows as we know them. Following a partnership signed between Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture & Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), Colorado-based Nova Sky Stories, and Analog, an Emirati company specialising in physical intelligence and mixed reality, we’ll soon be able to witness a stunning 10,000-strong drone light show in the UAE capital.

These will feature 10,000 of the world’s most advanced light-show drones, and will focus on transforming cultural and technological storytelling by integrating cutting-edge drone technology into immersive storytelling. The stunning, synchronised spectacle will be on display at Abu Dhabi’s major landmarks, owing to a multi-year agreement that will blend culture and tech like you’ve never seen before.

The shows will aim to boost tourism, while bolstering the capital’s standing as a growing culture and entertainment hub. So whether you plan to visit for business, leisure, or to get a taste of Abu Dhabi’s booming entertainment offerings, this is ideal for you.

Holographic drone shows have grown massively in popularity in Abu Dhabi, on display at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and other major events and locations. This past New Year’s Eve, Al Maryah Island also swapped out their fireworks show for a 500-strong drone light display.