The week before Eid…

March is one of the longest months of the year, but it’s flying by in a flash this year. Before it’s gone, make sure you check out these great things in the capital. Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, March 24

Family-friendly fun awaits at Yas Bay’s Waterfront Nights

Yas Bay’s Waterfront Nights Ramadan activation is back, and you can enjoy this family friendly night market throughout the Holy Month. Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan while supporting Emirati entrepreneurs in a one-of-a-kind celebration that includes over 25 homegrown brands, exciting raffle prizes, storytelling and traditional music, games, children’s activities, and Arabic calligraphy, before a thrilling Eid fireworks show lights up the Yas Bay skies.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan. @yasbayuae

Head to Abu Dhabi Mall’s Ramadan Village

This Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Mall’s Ramadan Village, located in the mall’s main atrium with a special Majlis, is planned so you can enjoy traditional hospitality, live entertainment and traditional oud and qanun performances, plus traditional tanoura shows. There’s also a fun Ramadan Souq where you can enjoy a range of traditional products, seasonal favourites and handmade crafts. With over 2000 gift vouchers to be won, this is the place to be as you enjoy numerous family-friendly activities and offers, all month long.

@abudhabimall

Tuesday, March 25

Experience a one-of-a-kind iftar experience

This grand address in Abu Dhabi is known for its stunning iftar spreads, and this year is no different. They’ve also brought back the beautiful Majlis by the Sea, at a brand new location within the resort. In addition to all of the usual gourmet live stations and expansive seating areas, you’ll also be able to taste wonderful creations in pop-ups from the hotel’s acclaimed eateries, including the Michelin-starred Talea, Hakkasan, and newly opened Strawfire.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs355. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Wednesday, March 26

Conquer adventure challenges at Circuit X

This Ramadan, test your skills at the thrilling ropes course, climbing wall and at BMX track challenges at CircuitX, in a bid to clock the fastest completion time and be crowned champion on Hudayriyat. You can also show off your marksmanship at their newly introduced paintball target practice facility.

Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan, 2pm to 11pm. circuitxuae.com

Thursday, March 27

Explore art installations at Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial

Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial invites you to explore works by over 70 local and international artists this Ramadan, in the second phase of this uplifting celebration of art and culture that’s transformed the capital into an open-air gallery. Available to appreciate until April 30, the Biennial has unveiled a series of new site-responsive installations, including Migration Granary, Urban Negotiation, Playful Traditions, Deep Spaces and more.

@publicartabudhabi

Unwind at Marta Bar