What’s On in Abu Dhabi this weekend? Check out our guide to find out. Here are 8 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, March 7

Explore Mirbad

The Mirbad popup is back in Abu Dhabi for its 18th edition, taking place at cultural hotspot, Manarat Al Saadiyat. Over five days, it will feature over 120 local and international brands showcasing fashion, homeware, high-end jewellery, and art. it will also host exclusive themed collections and a bustling programme of entertainment, workshops, and curated culinary experiences.

Mirbad, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, March 6 to 10. @by.mirbad

Head out on a food walk

Explore the UAE capital, a culinary destination that’s growing in might every day, with a unique food walk experience. During Abu Dhabi Food Trails: Hidden Gems, you’ll be able to explore a direct connection between the city’s cultural fabric and its history. Each session will follow a different theme, aiming to highlight lesser-known cuisines and dishes.

March 7, 10pm to midnight, Dhs120. 421.online

Explore a cool Bentley x Saddle collab

This Ramadan, Bentley and Saddle cafe invite you to an exclusive pop-up experience at Saddle House, Marsa Al Bateen. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of the luxe automobile giant’s luxury and Saddle’s signature ambiance, where automotive artistry meets Ramadan indulgence at one of the capital’s leading cafes. The special “Continental Collection” beverages are available to savour between Iftar and Suhoor throughout Ramadan, and make sure you catch the stunning new Bentley Continental GT.

Saddle, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 4am daily. @saddle

Saturday, March 8

Dine like a king (or queen) at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

Alongside the ongoing kings & queens of africa: Forms and Figures of Power exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi is celebrating African art and heritage with a limited-edition tasting menu. The four-course experience showcases authentic African ingredients and culinary traditions, crafted by Chef Balveer Balkissoon. Highlights include grilled West Coast calamari, slow-roasted beef short ribs with jollof rice, and South African rooibos tea ice cream, with optional South African wine pairings or a signature mocktail.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until May 25, Dhs350 per guest. @fouquetsabudhabi

Savour a special Ramadan menu at Zaatar W Zeit

Zaatar w Zeit has launched its specially-curated Ramadan meal selection Selection, featuring flavourful options such as the Wrap Iftar, Skillet Iftar, and Iftar Duo, accompanied by a selection of signature desserts to complete the meal. The menu also offers Suhoor Favorites and the Mega Suhoor, carefully crafted to provide a wholesome and satisfying pre-dawn meal. It’s available across all outlets in the UAE.

Zaatar w Zeit, various locations, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan. Tel: 600 522 231. @zaatarwzeituae

Check out AVLU at Yas Mall

AVLU Greek & Turkish Cuisine is now open to you at Yas Mall, and this is a great new spot to immerse yourself in the rich flavors and warm hospitality of the Aegean region. From freshly caught seafood to slow-cooked meats, dishes on the menu are crafted with locally-sourced ingredients, blending traditional Greek and Turkish flavors. Bon appetit.

AVLU, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 10.30pm. @avlu.restaurant

Sunday, March 9

Catch a high stakes cooking competition

Remake Ramadan will air on beIN gourmet throughout Ramadan, will keep you on the edge of your seat while celebrating the rich flavours of the Arab world. Tune in to catch a high-stakes competition, where top chefs and talented cooks go head-to-head over 30 episodes, reimagining classic Ramadan dishes and putting their skills to the test as they transform traditional recipes into innovative masterpieces.

@bein

Explore the Al Jahili Fort

Another heritage-infused site that was built close to two centuries ago, the Al Jahili Fort is one of the largest that have ever been built in the UAE. Located in Al Ain, it was built to serve as the summer residence of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, before British forces assumed military use of the tower until 1970. Today, with major rehabilitation completed and the addition of interesting visitor features, the Al Jahili Fort welcomes one and all.

Al Jahili Fort, Castle Park, Al Ain, 9am – 7pm daily. Tel: (0) 3 711 8311. @visitabudhabi

