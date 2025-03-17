Brand new week, brand new list…

If you were wondering what do get up to in the UAE capital this week, wonder no more, my friends. Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, March 17

Iftar at Origami

Break your fast at Origami Abu Dhabi in Al Bateen, where dishes such as the crispy rice with spicy tuna, wagyu katsu sando fried to perfection with house made katsu sauce, and the origami roll with prawn tempura and spicy tuna await. They also have a limited-edition Ramadan cake with mango and passionfruit that you absolutely must try this month.

Origami Abu Dhabi, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan. Tel: (0)2 563 4073. @eatorigamisushi

Cool off at Snow Abu Dhabi

Never a bad idea, is it? And when you’re looking at their great Ramadan offers, there’s even more reason to. Their Snow Abu Dhabi Ramadan Family Pass allows you unlimited access to the rides and attractions, as well as four hot chocolates and meals at The Lodge, waterproof gloves, and a standard locker. The Snow Park Pass offers you unlimited access to all rides and attractions in the Enchanted Forest.

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 10pm, Dhs880 family pass, Dhs220 snow park pass. @snowauh

Tuesday, March 18

Visit The Founder’s Memorial

Abu Dhabi’s stunning Founder’s Memorial is a tribute to the “life, legacy and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan”, founding father of the UAE. Learn, pause for reflection, and enjoy the serenity found in the attraction’s Sanctuary Garden, Heritage Garden, Elevated Walkway and breathtaking central artwork. Entry is free.

Al Ras Al Akhdar, daily 9am to 10pm daily, free. @foundermemorial

Explore the all new Seed & Bloom Café

Seed & Bloom Café is now open at Al Raha Gardens Plaza, bringing a fresh new space for coffee, community, and creativity to the capital. It’s been described as a hub for workshops, storytelling, and community gatherings, serving everything from signature focaccia to buttery croissants and seasonal tarts. There are also several Mediterranean, Asian, and Arabic influences you need to try.

Seed & Bloom Café, Al Raha Gardens, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 11pm daily. seedandbloomcafe.com

Wednesday, March 19

Run free at this new kids’ park

Abu Dhabi’s newest family entertainment destination, Leo & Loona, has officially opened at Yas Mall, and offers immersive play, interactive attractions, and world-class dining across 2,620 square metres of entertainment with over 30 attractions. It boasts seven themed zones, including glow-in-the-dark slides, pedal go-karts, and creative workshops, plus a show & toons area, featuring animated films, interactive performances, and fun contests. When you’re ready to refuel after it all, head to their family-friendly restaurant, headed by Michelin-starred chef Kasper Kurdahl.

Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 1am daily. leoloona.ae

Thursday, March 20

Enjoy a Caribbean beachside iftar experience

Where? At Ting Irie, on Mamsha Al Saadiyat. All month, this island-inspired Iftar experience will have you enjoying alfresco seating, bamboo canopies, and a laid-back beachside ambiance, in marvellous March weather. Dive in to a special four-course set menu that blends Jamaican flavours with Middle Eastern tradition, featuring dishes like the Caribbean lamb kofta, jerk chicken kabsa and coconut lime fish fillet, alongside classic Ramadan staples.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs130+VAT. @tingirieauh