Take note, UAE fuel prices have been announced…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the UAE fuel prices will drop for April 2025, and we’re happy about it.

From April 1, 2025, Super 98 will cost Dhs 2.57, a slight decrease from Dhs2.73 per litre in March 2025. Additionally, Special 95 will also drop and be priced at Dhs2.46 per litre, a decrease from Dhs2.61 in March 2025.

As for diesel, the price in April 2025 will be Dhs2.63, down from Dhs2.77 per litre in March 2025.

Here are the petrol prices in the UAE for Super 98 from January 2024 to April 2025:

2025 UAE fuel prices

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

March: Dhs 2.73

April: Dhs 2.57

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting the fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Get fuelling…

Image: Unsplash