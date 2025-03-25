And scored an impressive number…

The UAE has been deemed the second safest country in the world for 2025, with a score of 84.5 out of 100. Numbeo just revealed the results of their survey with Andorra topping the charts with a score of 84.7. Qatar is in third place with a score of 84.2.

Numbeo’s data is based on surveys conducted among visitors on its website, with questions similar to scientific and government surveys. These surveys measure perceptions of crime levels, safety concerns, and experiences with property and violent crimes.

Andorra – 84.7 UAE – 84.5 Qatar – 84.2 Taiwan – 82.9 Oman – 81.7 Isle Of Man – 79.0 Hong Kong – 78.5 Armenia – 77.9 Singapore – 77.4 Japan – 77.1 Monaco – 76.7 Estonia – 76.3 Slovenia – 76.2 Saudi Arabia – 76.1 China – 76.0 Bahrain – 75.5 South Korea – 75.1 Croatia – 74.5 Iceland – 74.3 Denmark – 74.0

There are many reasons to love the UAE, but safety is definitely at the top of the list for most people. Last year, Abu Dhabi ranked as the safest city in the world, for the eighth year in a row, and the UAE has three cities in the top 10 of that mid-year 2024 survey. Dubai ranked fifth. So there’s no surprise that the UAE ranked second safest country in the world in 2025.