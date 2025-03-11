And could cloud seeding be involved..?
If you woke up to grey skies and a little fizzle of drizzle this morning – you’re not alone. The country’s weather charts show a wide spread of rain, with mild soaking recorded across the UAE. But how long will it last?
3 of 12
The UAE has emerged as a growing leader in cloud seeding
The UAE has emerged as a growing leader in cloud seeding
Cloud-seeding Rocket Launched In Shijiazhuang
SHIJIAZHUANG, CHINA - MAY 15: A cloud-seeding rocket is launched in an attempt to make rain on May 15, 2021 in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Haiqiang/VCG via Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Hygroscopic (water-attracting) salt flares released below a cloud during a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Hygroscopic (water-attracting) salt flares released below a cloud during a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: A ground engineer restocking one of the UAEâ€™s National Center of Meteorology cloud-seeding planes with new Hygroscopic salt flares on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: A view of the UAE city of Al Ain during a cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Captain William Murgatroyd adjusts controls during takeoff on a routine cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Onboard With UAE’s Weather-Altering Cloud Seeding Pilots
AL AIN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 31: Rain falls in the distance during Captain William Murgatroydâ€™s cloud-seeding mission on January 31, 2024 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images)
Aircraft technician Steve Bauer of US co
Aircraft technician Steve Bauer of US company Weather Modification Inc., inspects wing mounted burn-in silver iodide (dry ice) flare racks on a Piper Cheyenne II aircraft before the beginning of cloud-seeding operations at Jakkur Airfield, Bangalore, 17 August 2003. Karnataka's government has contracted the US based company to perform cloud-seeding, which involves the aircraft being piloted into clouds and releasing silver iodide into the cloud, in order to attempt to bring rain to the severe drought hit regions of Karnataka state which is facing a severe drought. AFP PHOTO/Indranil MUKHERJEE (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)
The National Centre of Meteorology’s current five-day forecast warns of rough seas and light-to-moderate rain in intervals across coastal and Northern areas.
For those feeling some consternation about the precipitation, fret not – rain is expected to fall in moderation and the inundation across the nation is predicted to approach a gradual cessation by Friday.
What’s causing the current rainfall? Could cloud seeding be involved?
Whenever there is rain in the UAE, people tend to set themselves up in one of three camps: It was cloud seeding; it definitely wasn’t cloud seeding; Or maybe they should take advantage of this weather and do some cloud seeding.
The prevailing meteorological conditions this week are an extension of a surface low-pressure coming in from the West, meeting a system of weak low-pressure in the upper air. And that is a route to seasonal rainfall. Low pressure systems experience their lowest pressure at their centre which causes a sort of drawing in of the wind, and that causes the air to rise. With the rising air, water vapor condenses, making clouds and, given the right conditions, rain.
We’re currently in the annual sweet spot for high rainfall, so it’s entirely possible all of it can be ascribed to natural climatic patterns.
However, we do know that the UAE runs cloud seeding operations to enhance predicted rainfall. When we spoke to Mr. Omar Alyazeedi, deputy director of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), he told What’s On that the UAE carries out approximately 300 cloud seeding missions annually”.
And if you’ve ever wondered what sorts of cloud are the best for seeding? Alyazeedi explains “while not all types of clouds respond equally to cloud seeding, cumuliform clouds such as cumulus clouds with a heaped shape and strong updraft at their bases are generally considered the most responsive to cloud seeding efforts.”
Images: Getty
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in