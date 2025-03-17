A drop in temperatures is expected in this UAE weather forecast…

The National Centre of Meteorology’s latest UAE weather forecast for today is telling us that some rain may be coming our way to kick off our week.

According to the weather report, the weather will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas with a chance of rainfall. With a decrease in temperatures, humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas and light to moderate winds.

This weather is expected to continue over the next few days, with a gradual increase in temperature predicted by Wednesday. The cloud cover and the light to moderate winds will remain throughout the week.

The country has already seen some rain to begin with, with light rain recorded early this morning over the Liwa, Owtaid and Arada regions in Al Dhafra, as well as over Bu Hasa, Habshan and Tarif, and Expo in Dubai. Some light pours were also recorded over several areas of the Al Dhafra region over Sunday.

A fog alert had also been issued over the weekend, with the NCM warning of a chance of fog formation, with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, predicted to drop further over some internal and coastal areas. Fog is typical of this transitional period of winter, with early mornings and late evenings presenting as misty and foggy.

When it rains…

Generally during rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers have been instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels.

Keep an eye out and stay safe on the roads out there!

@officialuaeweather

Images: Getty