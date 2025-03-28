Be aware of these new UAE driving laws…

From Saturday, March 29, there are new UAE driving laws coming into effect with stricter penalties implemented. The UAE is attempting to improve road safety and has implemented harsher punishments for driving offences. Imprisonment and penalties of up to Dhs200,000 will now be applicable for a number of traffic violations starting from this weekend.

A decree, issued in October 2024, outlined the various penalties for serious offences such as driving under the influence or fleeing the scene of an accident, misusing licence plates or driving with a suspended licence. You can also get your vehicle impounded for various instances.

Jaywalking

The general jaywalking fines of the new UAE laws are Dhs5,000 to Dhs10,000 and/or imprisonment if the act results in a traffic accident. If jaywalking occurs on a high-speed roads (80km/h or more), there could be a minimum three-month jail term and/or a minimum fine of Dhs10,000.

Driving under the influence

Fines for driving under the influence of alcohol in the UAE will range between Dhs20,000 to Dhs100,000, a jail term or both. The driving licence will also be suspended between 3 and 6 months for repeat offenders and cancellation for the third instance.

Those driving under the influence of drugs will face fines between Dhs30,000 and Dhs200,000, and a jail term, with repeat offenders having their licence suspended for up to a year, and cancelled for third-time offenders.

If a driver causes a fatal accident while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, they face imprisonment for at least one year and/or a fine of no less than Dhs100,000.

Fleeing an accident

Fleeing an accident or failure to stop or provide information to the police after causing an accident could lead to a prison term of not more than two years and/or fines ranging between Dhs50,000 to Dhs100,000.

Reckless driving

In these new UAE driving laws, reckless drivers who cause the death of another person will be imprisoned and fined Dhs50,000. And, if the accident happens under “severe circumstances” like driving under the influence or through flooded areas, then the penalty will be at least one year in jail and/or Dhs100,000 in fines.

Driving with a suspended license

Driving with a suspended license could lead to imprisonment for up to three months and/or a penalty of at least Dhs10,000, Gulf News has reported of these new UAE driving laws.