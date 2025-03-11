Sponsored: Iftar, but make it Vietnamese…

Looking for something different this Ramadan? Skip the usual and spice up your Iftar with wholesome flavours at Vietnamese Foodies. Whether you’re sitting down for a hearty dine-in Iftar or opting for the convenience of delivery, expect an Iftar mix of traditional Vietnamese dishes. From warming pho to zesty spring rolls, this is Iftar with a side of adventure. Plus, they’ve created a menu that combines the vibrant flavours of Vietnam with the comfort of a home-cooked meal, all at a price that’s easy on the wallet.

Dine-in or delivery

Vietnamese Foodies has two amazing Iftar offerings, both designed to satisfy every craving and suit every schedule. If you’re in the mood for the full experience, head to one of their nine locations across Dubai for a full four-course Iftar menu. If you’d rather keep it easy and enjoy from the comfort of your home, the exclusive delivery-only Iftar deal brings the same delicious offerings straight to your door for a fraction of the price. Dine-in and delivery Iftar priced at Dhs129 including one appetiser, one salad, one soup, one main.

Appetisers: Grilled chicken satay, chicken or vegan spring rolls, dynamite shrimp

Salads: Green papaya & prawn salad, chicken & coriander cabbage salad, beef salad with tamarind dressing

Soups: Beef brisket pho noodle soup, shredded chicken thigh pho noodle soup, tom yam soup

Mains: Chicken curry with rice, Sichuan chicken stir fry with rice, pad Thai with prawns

Want to make it even heartier?

Add an upgrade for a little extra:

Slow-cooked beef with dates for Dhs10

Atlantic baked salmon for Dhs 14

Exclusive delivery-only Iftar offer

One appetiser and one main priced at Dhs69.

Appetisers: Coconut prawn tempura, crispy chicken with lime leaf salt

Mains: Vegan curry with rice, rice noodles with special sauce and five-spice grilled chicken

Why Vietnamese Foodies this Ramadan?

At Vietnamese Foodies, it’s all about the balance between fresh ingredients, satisfying portions, and a comforting atmosphere. With dishes that cater to all tastes – whether you’re dining in or ordering out, their Iftar is the perfect mix of hearty, healthy, and satisfying – without the hefty price tag. And with nine restaurants across Dubai and delivery available on all major platforms, Vietnamese Foodies makes it easier than ever to enjoy your Iftar in just the right way.

Vietnamese Foodies, multiple locations. @vietnamesefoodies

