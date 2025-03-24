Sponsored: Get set to be wowed by this collaboration…

At Dubai’s Akira Back, get ready for a scintillating four-hands dinner experience for one night only on Friday, March 28. This is your chance to experience a sizzling blend of Chef Giovanni Ledon’s signature Japanese-Korean precision and Chef Roberto Segura’s bold and contemporary take on Peruvian cuisine, on a menu that proudly showcases incredible flavours, seasonal ingredients, refined techniques, and artistic plating.

Chef Gio is known for his exciting collaborations with world-renowned chefs from around the globe, curating exclusive, one-of-a-kind menus that showcase creativity and innovation with each edition, that literally and figuratively speak volumes of his culinary artistry and vision. This latest installment, his third of the series, is all set to introduce you to a supreme, sea-inspired menu which captures the essence of the ocean in every course, as it delivers a burst of flavors that will engage all of your senses.

Located so you can savour stunning views of the Dubai skyline, Akira Back has earned a spot in the Michelin Guide Dubai for 2022, 2023, and 2024, an achievement that proudly showcases the exceptional quality and innovation that define the restaurant’s culinary offerings.

As for this specific series that’s proven a great hit with connoisseurs of exclusive dining experiences in the city, you’ll now be able to experience Chef Gio & Friends Series Vol. 3., led by Chef de Cuisine Giovanni Ledon, as he propels the renowned brand’s signature specialities to new heights, offering a modern reinterpretation of the culinary classics it’s come to be known for.

Experience true culinary artistry and gastronomic mastery on Friday, March 28. Book here now, because seats are limited to only 24 diners.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Friday, March 28 (7pm and 9pm), Dhs599 dry, Dhs899 sake pairing. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai @wdubaipalm