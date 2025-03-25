Sponsored: It’s going to be O-some…

The Dubai World Cup takes place in April, and if you want an exclusive experience, book a spot at O Lounge, an experience by O Beach Dubai.

From its beachfront haven in Dubai Marina, to the iconic Meydan in Nad Al Sheba, experience the same signature vibrant O energy whilst one of the world’s most spectacular race days takes place in Dubai on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

You’re not just treated as a guest at O Lounge; you will be given an exclusive VIP experience, complete with premium hospitality.

The stylish VIP area will be brimming with O Beach’s signature entertainment elements, which, if you have visited O Beach Dubai, feature high Ibiza energy packed with unending good vibes.

And in case you’re wondering… yes, it will of course feature O Beach Dubai’s distinctive orange style and design.

There’s even premium bottle service available in designated zones with prime viewing positions of Apron Views racetrack.

The beach club can be found at Apron Views by McGettigan’s – Dubai World Cup’s vibrant social village.

Doors to the Dubai World Cup open at 1pm, and you can enjoy every second after it opens its doors at O Lounge. The fun only ends at 1am, so you can stay long after the races are over and soak in more O energy.

Entrance tickets must be purchased separately at Dhs350 per person. And if you want a special package or access to the VIP zones, prices start from Dhs10,000. O Lounge will also be one of the top spots perfect for groups, so you can mingle and have a great time, while enjoying the high-adrenaline race on the tracks.

For more details or to make your reservations, email reservations@obeachdubai.com or WhatsApp 052 858 0464.

O Lounge at Apron Views by McGettigan’s, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, April 5, 1pm until 1am, Tel: (0)52 858 0464. obeachdubai.com

