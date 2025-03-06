What's On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025: Shortlist revealed
The shining stars of Abu Dhabi’s leisure industry, as chosen by you…
The day is getting closer, voting has ended, and your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi are in. The following list unveils the top five contenders, competing for the crown in each category of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025.
The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony, to be held in the capital on Tuesday, April 8.
Winners of four more categories: Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the evening, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.
So without further ado, here is your shortlist for the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025.
Restaurants
Favourite Fine Dining All-Day Dining Restaurant
Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr Hotel
Giornotte – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
Graphos Social Kitchen – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Slaw and More
Villa Sélène
Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant
Li Jiang – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
NURI Grill & Bar
Shang Palace – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi
Silk & Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche
Sontaya Abu Dhabi – The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant
Amalfi Ristorante – Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi
Mare Mare – Jumeirah Saadiyat Island
Terra Secca – Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
TOTO Restaurant Abu Dhabi
Villa Toscana – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Favourite Fine Dining European Restaurant
Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi
José by Pizarro – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
MAZI Abu Dhabi
SAL – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
The Vista – The Club Abu Dhabi
Favourite Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant
Batroun Al Bahr by Celebrity Restaurant
Bushra by Buddha Bar
Mazaj Bab Al Bahr
Mijana – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
Tean – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Favourite Brunch: Independent
Barbossa
Café del Mar Abu Dhabi
La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi
Paradiso
Siddharta by Buddha Bar
Favourite Brunch: Hotel
Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr Hotel
Chef’s Brunch – Giornotte – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal
Sofra bld – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
The Director’s Club – The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
The Terrace on the Corniche – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Favourite Steakhouse
Entrecôte Café de Paris
Marco Pierre White Steakhouse – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Ray’s Grill – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
The Director’s Club – The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Favourite Indian Restaurant
Zeera by Buddha-Bar
Punjab Grill
Rangoli
India Palace Restaurant
MYNT
Favourite Seafood Restaurant
Catch at St. Regis – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Le Bistro by Salmontini
Ryba
Eat Greek Kouzina
Favourite Casual All-Day Dining Restaurant
ERGON Deli & Café
Let’s Café
Love Vibe Café
Roots Bar & Kitchen
Society Abu Dhabi
Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant
Café Sushi – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Madang Korean Restaurant
Pho Mo
Waves – The Club Abu Dhabi
Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant
Antonia
Marco’s Italian – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
Meridien Plaza – Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
Porto Gina – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Spaccanapoli – Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi
Favourite Casual European Restaurant
Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
Eat Greek Kouzina
ERGON Deli & Café
Oii Restaurant and Café
West Bay Lounge Abu Dhabi
Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant
Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Ishtar
Jawaher Restaurant
Kamoon – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana
Mosaic Restaurant Al Muroor
Favourite Food Concept
Favourite Afternoon Tea
Crystal Lounge – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Level 45 – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi
Majlis – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
The Drawing Room – St. Regis Saadiyat
Favourite Café
90 Centigrade – Grand Millennium Al Wahda
Beverly Café
Love Vibe Café
Ritual Café & Studio
The Coffee Club
Favourite Business Lunch
Bushra by Buddha-Bar
Café 302
Flamingo Room by tashas
La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi
Villa Toscana – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Favourite Pub Grub
Belgian Cafe – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island
Coopers – Park Rotana
Ma Buckley’s Bar & Restaurant
McCafferty’s Irish Pub
Porters English Pub – Grand Millennium Al Wahda
Favourite Pizza/Burger
Antonia
Five Guys
Novotel Al Bustan
Pizza di Rocco
SFC Plus
Favourite Breakfast
90 Centigrade – Grand Millennium Al Wahda
Beverly Café
Café Palmier
Graphos Social Kitchen – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Mosaic Restaurant – Najda
Leisure
Favourite Spa
Conrad Spa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
EDITION Spa – The Abu Dhabi EDITION
The Spa at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
The Spa – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
The Spa at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Favourite Luxury Staycation
Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat
InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Royal M Hotel by Gewan Abu Dhabi
Favourite Beach Hotel
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana
The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Favourite Pool and Beach
Café del Mar Abu Dhabi
The Bayshore Beach Club
Saadiyat Beach Club
SAL – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
West Bay Abu Dhabi Beach Club
Nightlife
Favourite Bar
COYA Abu Dhabi
Ma Buckley’s Bar & Restaurant
Perlage
Siddharta by Buddha-Bar
The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar
Favourite Sundowner Spot
Art Lounge
Asrah Pool and Bar – ERTH Hotel
Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar
Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
The Overlook – The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Favourite Evening Brunch
Atlon Bar & Bistro
Dino’s Bistro Italiano
Teatro – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
The Lighthouse
Ting Irie
Favourite Ladies’ Night
Atlon Bar & Bistro
IRIS
Siddharta by Buddha-Bar
Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge
White Abu Dhabi
Favourite Sports Bar
Belgian Café – InterContinental Abu Dhabi
Blue Sky Lounge & Grill – Southern Sun Abu Dhabi
Bridges Bar – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
McGettigan’s – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
Stock Burger Co. Abu Dhabi – Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi
Entertainment
Favourite Concert, Festival or Family Show
Live Nation Presents: Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
Live Nation Presents: Dave Chappelle at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week
Saadiyat Nights – The Second Edition by DCT Abu Dhabi
Team Looneys – Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Yasalam After-Race Concerts 2024
Favourite Sporting Event
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2024 – UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway by DCT Abu Dhabi
Ferrari HP Esports Series Grand Final – Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024
NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 Presented by ADQ, by DCT Abu Dhabi & Ethara
Yas Links Abu Dhabi (Host Venue of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024)
Favourite Attraction
Al Forsan International Sports Resort
Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Ferrari World Esports Arena
NBA District by DCT Abu Dhabi & Ethara
The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi
UFC Fan Experience 2024 by DCT Abu Dhabi & Ethara