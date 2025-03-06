The shining stars of Abu Dhabi’s leisure industry, as chosen by you…

The day is getting closer, voting has ended, and your favourite dining and entertainment venues in Abu Dhabi are in. The following list unveils the top five contenders, competing for the crown in each category of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony, to be held in the capital on Tuesday, April 8.

Winners of four more categories: Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the evening, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.

Table bookings

Table bookings are now available by emailing Taran.Singh@motivate.ae or Giedre.Bucinskaite@motivate.ae and spaces are limited, so we recommend booking yours now. You’ll also be able to book your tables online very soon.

So without further ado, here is your shortlist for the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025.

Restaurants

Favourite Fine Dining All-Day Dining Restaurant

Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Giornotte – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Graphos Social Kitchen – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Slaw and More

Villa Sélène​

Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant

Li Jiang – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

NURI Grill & Bar

Shang Palace – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

Silk & Spice – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Sontaya Abu Dhabi – The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant

Amalfi Ristorante – Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

Mare Mare – Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Terra Secca – Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

TOTO Restaurant Abu Dhabi

Villa Toscana – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Favourite Fine Dining European Restaurant

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

José by Pizarro – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

MAZI Abu Dhabi

SAL – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The Vista – The Club Abu Dhabi

Favourite Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant

Batroun Al Bahr by Celebrity Restaurant

Bushra by Buddha Bar

Mazaj Bab Al Bahr

Mijana – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Tean – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Favourite Brunch: Independent

Barbossa

Café del Mar Abu Dhabi

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

Paradiso

Siddharta by Buddha Bar

Favourite Brunch: Hotel

Artisan Kitchen – Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Chef’s Brunch – Giornotte – Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Sofra bld – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The Director’s Club – The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Terrace on the Corniche – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Favourite Steakhouse

Entrecôte Café de Paris

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Oak Room – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Ray’s Grill – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

The Director’s Club – The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Favourite Indian Restaurant

Zeera by Buddha-Bar

Punjab Grill

Rangoli

India Palace Restaurant

MYNT

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Catch at St. Regis – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Fishmarket – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Le Bistro by Salmontini

Ryba

Eat Greek Kouzina

Favourite Casual All-Day Dining Restaurant

ERGON Deli & Café

Let’s Café

Love Vibe Café

Roots Bar & Kitchen

Society Abu Dhabi

Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant

Café Sushi – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Cho Gao Marina Walk – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Madang Korean Restaurant

Pho Mo

Waves – The Club Abu Dhabi

Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant

Antonia

Marco’s Italian – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Meridien Plaza – Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Porto Gina – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Spaccanapoli – Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi

Favourite Casual European Restaurant

Alba Terrace – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Eat Greek Kouzina

ERGON Deli & Café

Oii Restaurant and Café

West Bay Lounge Abu Dhabi

Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant

Byblos Sur Mer – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Ishtar

Jawaher Restaurant

Kamoon – Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

Mosaic Restaurant Al Muroor

Favourite Food Concept

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Crystal Lounge – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Level 45 – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Lobby Lounge – Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

Majlis – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The Drawing Room – St. Regis Saadiyat

Favourite Café

90 Centigrade – Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Beverly Café

Love Vibe Café

Ritual Café & Studio

The Coffee Club

Favourite Business Lunch

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Café 302

Flamingo Room by tashas

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

Villa Toscana – The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Favourite Pub Grub

Belgian Cafe – Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island

Coopers – Park Rotana

Ma Buckley’s Bar & Restaurant

McCafferty’s Irish Pub

Porters English Pub – Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Favourite Pizza/Burger

Antonia

Five Guys

Novotel Al Bustan

Pizza di Rocco

SFC Plus

Favourite Breakfast

90 Centigrade – Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Beverly Café

Café Palmier

Graphos Social Kitchen – Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Mosaic Restaurant – Najda

Leisure

Favourite Spa

Conrad Spa – Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

EDITION Spa – The Abu Dhabi EDITION

The Spa at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

The Spa – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The Spa at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Favourite Luxury Staycation

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Royal M Hotel by Gewan Abu Dhabi

Favourite Beach Hotel

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

Favourite Pool and Beach

Café del Mar Abu Dhabi

The Bayshore Beach Club

Saadiyat Beach Club

SAL – Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

West Bay Abu Dhabi Beach Club

Nightlife

Favourite Bar

COYA Abu Dhabi

Ma Buckley’s Bar & Restaurant

Perlage

Siddharta by Buddha-Bar

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar

Favourite Sundowner Spot

Art Lounge

Asrah Pool and Bar – ERTH Hotel

Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

The Overlook – The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Favourite Evening Brunch

Atlon Bar & Bistro

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Teatro – Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

The Lighthouse

Ting Irie

Favourite Ladies’ Night

Atlon Bar & Bistro

IRIS

Siddharta by Buddha-Bar

Tiki Pacifico Dining & Lounge

White Abu Dhabi

Favourite Sports Bar

Belgian Café – InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Blue Sky Lounge & Grill – Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

Bridges Bar – Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

McGettigan’s – Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Stock Burger Co. Abu Dhabi – Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi

Entertainment

Favourite Concert, Festival or Family Show

Live Nation Presents: Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

Live Nation Presents: Dave Chappelle at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

Saadiyat Nights – The Second Edition by DCT Abu Dhabi

Team Looneys – Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Yasalam After-Race Concerts 2024

Favourite Sporting Event

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2024 – UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway by DCT Abu Dhabi

Ferrari HP Esports Series Grand Final – Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 Presented by ADQ, by DCT Abu Dhabi & Ethara

Yas Links Abu Dhabi (Host Venue of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024)

Favourite Attraction

Al Forsan International Sports Resort

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Ferrari World Esports Arena

NBA District by DCT Abu Dhabi & Ethara

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

UFC Fan Experience 2024 by DCT Abu Dhabi & Ethara