The very best of Dubai, as chosen by you…

Registration has closed, the votes are in, and your ballot box picks for the best dining and entertainment venues in Dubai, have been weighed, measured and counted. This is a list for the people, by the people – a manifesto of your favourite menus and venues, fighting it out for a shot to take home the crown in each category of the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025.

Did your favourite make the cut?

The winners will be announced at a glittering award ceremony, to be held at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 16. Table bookings can be made now via Platinumlist.

New for 2025

This year, we’re switching things up a little, because like the F&B we’re honouring – our awards are served fresh. We’re saying farewell to the long-held format of dividing restaurants by ‘average date nights spends of more or less than Dhs400’. And, in its place, we have a simplified, casual or fine dining designation.

Seven restaurant categories will sit outside of these distinctions, with one unified group of fine and casual dining for – Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant, Favourite Brasserie, Favourite French Restaurant, Favourite Seafood Restaurant, Favourite Steakhouse, Favourite Restaurant: Northern Emirates and Favourite Brunch: À La Carte.

Grand Prix

Four more categories; Homegrown Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Restaurant of the Year will also be awarded on the night, voted for solely by an expert panel comprised of the What’s On team.

Without further ado, here is the shortlist (in alphabetical order) for the What’s On Awards Dubai 2025:

Entertainment

Favourite Attraction

Aquaventure

Aura Skypool

Legoland Dubai

Ribambelle Family Restaurant

Topgolf Dubai

Favourite Bar

Amelia Dubai

Blind Tiger

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Gigi

Mimi Kakushi

Paradiso Dubai, FIVE Luxe

The Coterie

Favourite Concert, Show, or Festival

Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Elrow ft FISHER, JA The Resort

Live Nation Presents: Cigarettes After Sex live at Coca-Cola Arena

Pacha ICONS featuring Keinemusik duo, Adam Port and Rampa, FIVE Luxe

Phantom of the Opera at Dubai Opera

Singin’ in the Rain at Dubai Opera

Snoopy Beats

Favourite Daycation

Be Beach

Gigi

La Cantine Beach

Maison Revka

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

San Beach

Twiggy

Favourite Staycation: Dubai

Address Beach

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Raffles The Palm Dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

W Dubai – The Palm

Favourite Staycation: Northern Emirates

Anantara Mina Al Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah waterfront hotel and residencies

Fairmont Fujairah

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort

Favourite Spa

Amara Spa, Park Hyatt Dubai

Cinq Mondes Spa at Raffles The Palm Dubai

Serenity – The Art Of Well Being, Fairmont The Palm

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane

Talise Ottoman Spa

The Pearl Spa and Wellness

The Spa, Mandarin Oriental

Food concepts

Favourite Afternoon Tea

Aelia

Balloons at the Palace

Blue Box Café

Home Bakery

Mashrabiya

Noor Lounge

Portico, Melia Desert Palm

Favourite Business Lunch

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Eugène Eugène

La Petite Maison Dubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

Mimi Kakushi

Nobu

Sushisamba

Favourite Breakfast

BohoX

Brunch & Cake

Huqqabaz Garden

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club

Lana Lusa

Mina Brasserie

Zouzou

Favourite Café

Blue Box Café

Comptoir 102

Hoya Cafe & Restaurant

Madeleine et Marcel

Risen

The Coffee Club

Unwind Cafe

Favourite Pet-Friendly Restaurant

Beach By Five Deck, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Bounty Beets

Horse and Hound

Lila Molino + Cafe

Revo

Tap & Grill

The Duck Hook

Favourite Pub Grub

Biggles

Ernst Biergarten

McGettigan’s

The Croft

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud

Toad in the Hole

UBK

Favourite Burger

Chez Wam

Good Burger

Jamjars, Marina

Slaw

Smokd Eatery

The Meat Avenue

The Stables Dubai

Favourite Alfresco Restaurant

Attiko

Cala Vista

Gigi

Kyma

Nuska Beach

Surf Club

Tagomago

Restaurants

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant

Allo Beirut Restaurant

Babel Dubai

Flow Kitchen

Huqqabaz Dubai

Kitchen6

Society Dubai

Trove Restaurant

Favourite Brasserie

Bastion

CQ French Brasserie

Mina Brasserie

Rare Brasserie & Bar

The Guild

The Maine Land Brasserie

The Spaniel Brasserie and Bar

Favourite French Restaurant

Carine

Casa Amor

Couqley Downtown

Drift Beach

La Dame de Pic

La Petite Maison Dubai

Pierre’s TT

Favourite Seafood Restaurant

Alici

Aprons and Hammers

Ibn Albahr Restaurant

Kovalam Restaurant

Rockfish

Tasca

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

Favourite Steakhouse

Carna

Hunter & Barrel

Leña

Netsu

Porterhouse Bar & Grill

Prime68

Smoki Moto Dubai

Favourite Restaurant: Northern Emirates

Copper Lobster

Karma Kafe by Buddha-Bar RAK

Levant & Nar

Mekong

Orient restaurant

Spice Grill

Ula Beach Rak

Favourite Brunch: À La Carte

Bar Du Port

CÉ LA VI Dubai

City Social

Demon Duck

Sucre

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

Tasca

Casual Restaurants

Favourite Casual Asian Restaurant

Andaliman

Anwa

Asia Asia

BA – Boldly Asian

Vietnamese Foodies

Zengo

ZETA Seventy Seven

Favourite Casual Brunch: Buffet

Flow Kitchen

Imagination Brunch, Mowsem

La Mezcaleria Meydan

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park

SoulCaliCool Brunch at Soul St., FIVE Jumeirah Village

Vero – Amalfi Brunch

Wanderlust

Favourite Casual Indian Restaurant

Carnival By Tresind

Indya By Vineet

Khadak

Khyber Restaurant

Rang

Rohini By Little Miss India

Zafran

Favourite Casual Italian Restaurant

Arrogante Dubai

Carluccio’s

Cucina The Palm

Fi’lia

IL Motto

Luigia

Trattoria by Cinque, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Favourite Casual Japanese Restaurant

Goldfish

Izakaya

Kata

Kinoya Restaurant

Makira Japanese Restaurant

Sushiyaki

Virgin IZAKAYA Dubai

Favourite Casual Latin American Restaurant

Canary Club

Frevo

Fusion Ceviche

La Barra – Peruvian Tapas

Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria

Maiz Tacos

Maya by Richard Sandoval

Favourite Casual Mediterranean Restaurant

Cielo, FIVE Luxe

Fish Beach Taverna

Lola Taberna

Lana Lusa

OIA

Taverna

The Lighthouse

Favourite Casual Middle Eastern Restaurant

Allo Beirut Restaurant

Al Mayass

Courtyard, The Heritage Hotel Dubai

Em Sherif Cafe

Huqqabaz Garden

Samakjë

Zouzou

Fine Dining Restaurants

Favourite Fine Dining Asian Restaurant

Attiko

Demon Duck

Jun’s

Ronin, FIVE Luxe

SHI Restaurant & Lounge

Tong Thai

Zheng He’s

Favourite Fine Dining Brunch: Buffet

Al Qasr Brunch

Brasserie 2.0

Bubbalicious

Le Brunch, La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard

London Social Garden Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai – Cafe Nikki

Traiteur

Favourite Fine Dining Indian Restaurant

Amala

Armani/Amal

Avatara

Kinara By Vikas Khanna

Little Miss India

Rang Mahal

Tresind Studio

Favourite Fine Dining Italian Restaurant

Belcanto at Dubai Opera

Chic Nonna

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

Lunarossa

Pierchic

The Artisan

Toto Dubai

Favourite Fine Dining Japanese Restaurant

Akira Back

Kayto

Netsu

Okku Dubai

Sagetsu by Tetsuya

Salvaje Dubai

Sushisamba

Favourite Fine Dining Latin American Restaurant

Above Eleven Dubai

Amelia Dubai

Coya

La Niña

Nazcaa Dubai

Sucre

Tamoka Dubai

Favourite Fine Dining Mediterranean Restaurant

Estiatorio Milos

La Cantine Beach

OPA Dubai

Shimmers

Spica

Tatel Dubai

Twiggy

Favourite Fine Dining Middle Eastern Restaurant

Alaya

Al Nafoorah

Amaseena Dubai

Anar

Asil Step into the Orient Restaurant

Huqqa

Ninive, Bab Al Shams

Images: What’s On Archive