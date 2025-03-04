The famous What’s On Lock In is back…

The What’s On Lock In is back, and this time, we’re taking our epic weekend-long bash to the stunning, all-inclusive Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah from Saturday, March 8 to Sunday, March 9 and you can book here.

‘What’s a Lock In?’ you say. Oh, only the best staycation deal in the UAE, where a mere Dhs1,150 per couple brings you a weekend full of fun for you and your roomie. For this on in particular, everything is included. You’ll have a full access to our exclusive sports club activities, daily entertainment programmes and F&B outlets along with all the things that we’ve organised for you. You can also bring one child under 12 for free.

You’ll enjoy check-in, a whole orientation area of activities, lunch, a fun day of pool and beach, dinner, an optional dance, and you’ll retreat to your room for a good night’s sleep. In the morning, you’ll enjoy breakfast, more activities, and some poolside fun before you checkout.

Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no. You can book here.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

Saturday, March 8

Check in and orientation

Your weekend kicks off when you arrive to the hotel at 11am. Then there’s a quick orientation session where you’ll meet the team, be handed your wristbands and itinerary and then you are free to check out the fun activities we have lined up for you. We’ve got LINKED coming to provide some incredible permanent bracelets and some other treats that are yet to be revealed… (Keep your eyes peeled)

Lunch

From here, you can head on to lunch which takes place at Turquoise from 12:30pm. You have a fully inclusive package so eat and drink until your heart is content. The buffet has an array of dishes to suit every taste, so we’re sure you’ll have lots to choose from. Don’t forget the icecream station…

Check In and Relaaaaaax

Post lunch, check-in is starting from 2pm, then you can head to the pool and beach from where you can relax and have a swim or a drink at the pool bar. Read your book, have a chat or fall asleep on the lounger, it’s up to you and it all sounds delightful to us.

Activities

If you feel like getting a bit of a sweat on, you have the option to join the hotels group cycle class from 4pm in the sports club or the women’s circle special event from 4.30pm. There’s a kids club too for the little ones where there’s art, games and ‘holiday tattoos’.

Dinner

Enjoy a delicious dinner at the hotel’s new Turkish restaurant, Orient from 7pm until 9pm, where you’ll enjoy a gorgeous array of fresh ingredients, wonderful tastes, and you can watch the sun set on the terrace.

Afterparty

There’s live entertainment all evening too and if you want to continue the party, head to the adults only bar Arela from 9pm, overlooking the pool and beach. There will be a live DJ and fun party vibes until late.

Sunday, March 9

Breakfast

After a good night’s sleep, the next day you’ll be treated to breakfast in the hotel from 8am to 11am. Try the delicious omelettes, the fresh fruit or the poached eggs, or all of the above…

Activities

Hopefully, you won’t be suffering with too much of a sore head, as there’s a crossfit session happening on the beach from 9:30am especially for the What’s On Lock In. If you fancy, you can attend the aero stretching at 9am, the cycle tour at 9.30am or the tabata at 11am.

More relaxation…

Then relax, soak up some sun at the pool and beach, before checking out at 12pm.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is priced at Dhs1,150, which includes all the above for two adults, you can bring a child under 12 for free. Note that the Dhs20 tourism fee per room must be paid upon check-in at the hotel.

Want to join us? Book here.

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, . Tel: (0)4 550 8888. Dhs1,150 plus tourism fee of Dhs20 per bedroom per night paid at check-in.