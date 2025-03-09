Sponsored: A true Dubai institution…

As the sun dips below the Dubai skyline during Ramadan, a special seasonal ritual begins – a moment of reflection, connection, and, at Atlantis, The Palm’s iconic Asateer Tent, iftar takes the form of a regal fast-breaking feast. The quintessential iftar experience is back, bigger and more poetically-nuanced than ever before, welcoming an astonishing 1,730 guests each night. That’s not just a crowd; it’s a true gastronomical gathering.

Inside the tent, the Arabian Nights’ tale unfolds… Ornate, yet effortlessly contemporary. Elegant chandeliers cast a golden glow over plush seating, the shoreline locale offers privileged blue Arabian Gulf views, and the stunning design aesthetic embraces worlds old and new, never anything less than tasteful and uncontrived.

But it’s not just about art for the eyes. The real magic happens on the plates. The iftar buffet is a culinary odyssey, with themed nights that span the gastronomic map. Their rotating buffet menu ensure that one evening, you could be diving into rich Persian delicacies; the next, you’re traversing the spice-laden trails of Turkey or uncovering the bold, fragrant flavours of real Khaleeji cuisine. And for those who prefer a more global approach? The international night ensures no culinary quartier craving is left unfulfilled.

For suhoor, a refined à la carte experience awaits, with a connoisseur’s blend of modern and traditional dishes, and premium shisha options, all set in Asateer’s laid-back luxurious style.

Of course, the experience wouldn’t be complete without the perfect seating arrangement. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in the convivial buzz of the main dining area, retreat to the refined comfort of a VIP Majlis, or experience true exclusivity in the Royal Majlis (because, why not?), Asateer finds a home for every diner. Booth seating offers a touch of privacy, while 120 elegantly set dining tables ensure there’s always room at the feast.

Opulent, atmospheric, and endlessly delicious—this isn’t just iftar, it’s an event, a spectacle, a moment to savour. At Asateer, the breaking of fast is nothing short of legendary.

Atlantis, The Palm, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs285 (Sun to Thur), Dhs310 (Fri to Sat). Tel: (0)4 426 0800. @atlantisthepalm