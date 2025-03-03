A modern twist on tradition…

This Ramadan, Ancora at InterContinental Business Bay invites you to enjoy Iftar with a menu that feels both comforting and exciting. Rooted in Mediterranean flavours with Arabic influences, the Iftar spread is a balance of rich, slow-cooked dishes and vibrant, high-quality ingredients. This is Iftar with depth, warmth, and a touch of something different. Whether you’re gathering with friends, family, or simply looking to enjoy a good meal, this one is worth adding to your Ramadan line-up.

Flavourful beginnings at sunset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ancora (@ancoradubai)



As the sun sets, start with classic favourites like Levantine hummus, crisp Muhamara (deliciously paired with crispy prawns), and an array of Mezze that set the tone for what’s to come. From the live grill, expect BBQ classics including perfectly charred lamb chops and herb-marinated chicken, all infused with rich Mediterranean spices. And that’s just scratching the surface. Ancora’s Ramadan menu is packed with Mediterranean dishes that are just as delicious. The Iftar menu also features roasted lamb and seabass with blackened rice – every dish is prepared with bold and rich flavours.

A sweet finish

To satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s kunafa, Burj Noir Delight, and a zesty lemon pie, offering a mix of traditional and Mediterranean-inspired desserts.

For drinks, Ancora keeps things refreshing with hibiscus punch, apricot spritz, and its signature “Elixir,” a carob-based Ramadan special.

Dine your way

With both indoor and outdoor dining options, guests can choose to enjoy their Iftar in a cosy setting or take in stunning views of the canal and Burj Khalifa from the terrace.

All the details

Located in Business Bay, Ancora offers an inviting space to gather, share, and enjoy a carefully curated Iftar that brings the best of both worlds to the table. Running daily from sunset to 9pm, Iftar at Ancora is priced at Dhs185 per person, with a special group rate of Dhs150 per person for bookings of 10 or more. Iftar is priced at Dhs93 for children aged 6-11 and it’s complimentary for children aged 1-5 years. Plus, IHG One Rewards are applicable for up to 8 guests per table.

Ancora, InterContinental Residences, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 620 0344. ancoradubai.com. @ancoradubai