The Mojito, like many mixology icons, has a long and somewhat contested history. Most agree that it comes from Havana, Cuba but its creator, and indeed its true age (some say its bar top tenure stretches back to the 1500s) enjoys considerably less consensus.

When it comes to the Gulf, its alcohol-free incarnation is the “go to” mocktail of choice. Restaurants here often offer multiple selections – with variations on the classic that include passion fruit, strawberry and a myriad more fruity, sweet variations.

Sadly, it’s a drink that is not always treated with the reverence it deserves. The key ingredient and base liquid has always been Rum. Since this, of course, is not consumable in a non-alcoholic version, the substitute is more syrup, more soda and more lime juice i.e. more sugar, more sugar and yes you guessed it, more sugar.

But, thanks to major progress in food science, brands like Lyre’s are able to replicate the “spirit” experience in taste, mouthfeel and aroma to really deliver an authentic liquid that can transform the average mocktail into a well-crafted, authentic-tasting, perfectly balanced 0.0 per cent cocktail.

Take Lyre’s White Cane with beautiful, complex aromas and flavour notes of popcorn, oak, sugar cane, toasted nuts, citrus and coconut, just zero sugar. With this depth of flavour as a base for a virgin mojito, it transforms the drinking experience. As Dimitris Maladakis, Bar Manager at Amazónico said, “Lyre’s products are a game-changer, helping us achieve the rich, complex flavours that make our Virgin Mojito truly exceptional.”

Which is why it’s really no surprise that restaurants in Dubai are championing this re-imagining of the alcohol-free mojito.

These are just some of the Dubai bars and restaurants embracing the ‘Nojito’ with their own elevated signature options:

Sushi Samba’s Samba Mojito leverages the exotic tang of passionfruit pulp to bring out the flavour of the Lyre’s White Cane and Sparkling Classico

Huqqa Dubai Mall’s Crystal Mojito is a thing of aesthetic splendour – using clear mint essence alongside White Cane.

Clap’s Virgin Lips Cocktail uses Lyre’s Dark Cane for a more thundery edge – that’s paired with Herba Buena Cordial, lime, passionfruit and ginger beer.

Dream’s Tropical Mojito hitting layers of flavours through White Cane, Clarified Mint Cordial, Passion fruit & Mango syrup and Coconut water.

Tatel’s Virgin Mojito de Piña A tropical twist on the classic Mojito, blending Lyre’s non-alcoholic Dark Cane Rum, fresh lime juice, and a homemade pineapple syrup.

So next time you’re out in a restaurant, take a look at the Virgin Mojitos on the tables. If you see withered, browning mint leaves and a three-quarter’s full glass, it’s probably a sugar-packed mocktail. If you see just crushed ice, green mint leaves and the guest ordering another round – chances are they’ve just had a non-alcoholic version by Lyre’s.

www.lyres.co. Lyre’s range is available on amazon.ae and drinkdrystore.com

