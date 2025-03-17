Sponsored: A set menu or a grand buffet? The choice is yours…

This Ramadan, HuQQabaz is making sure you’ve got options when it comes to breaking your fast. Whether you’re in the mood for a perfectly crafted set menu or a buffet of Ottoman specialities, HuQQabaz serves the best of Ottoman-inspired dining in two distinct locations. So, what’s your vibe this Ramadan?

HuQQabaz Garden

At HuQQabaz Garden in Mall of the Emirates, the Iftar set menu offers a fine balance of comfort and flavour. Expect a spread of mezze like hummus, muhammara, and eggplant sogurtme, followed by hearty mains such as tender lamb shank, oven-baked beef kebab, and Turkish rice. Round it all off with Turkish sweets such as Sutlac and Gullac, bringing a sweet close to the evening.

HuQQabaz Garden, Mall of Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha 1, open 24 hours, Tel: 800 47 229. huqqabaz.com @huqqabazgarden

HuQQabaz Jumeirah

For those who like variety, HuQQabaz Jumeirah’s Ramadan buffet is a deep dive into Ottoman flavours. From slow-cooked meats and rich stews to crisp salads and freshly baked breads, the spread is designed to capture the essence of Ramadan dining. Traditional desserts like rice pudding and trilece add the perfect finishing touch.

HuQQabaz Jumeirah, Jumeira St, Jumeirah 2, open 24 hours. Tel: 800 47 229. huqqabaz.com @huqqabazdubai

The vibe

Both locations embrace the warmth of the season, offering a space to connect and enjoy great food in good company. Whether it’s an intimate gathering at HuQQabaz Garden or a lively evening at HuQQabaz Jumeirah, each setting brings its own charm to your Ramadan nights.

Images: Supplied