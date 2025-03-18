Sponsored: Steam, scrub, and serenity – this is self-care at its finest…

There’s a reason the hammam has stood the test of time. More than just a skincare ritual, it’s a full-body reset – a chance to step away from the noise, sink into warmth, and emerge feeling brand new. At One&Only Royal Mirage, the Royal Hammam brings this ancient tradition into the modern day, offering a deeply restorative experience in a setting that feels worlds away from the everyday.

A ritual rooted in tradition

For centuries, hammams have been a cornerstone of Middle Eastern and North African culture – a cleansing ritual designed to refresh both body and mind. The Royal Hammam stays true to its origins, blending time-honoured techniques with refined touches that make the experience all the more indulgent.

What to expect

Step into the marble-clad hammam, where steam works its magic, softening skin and soothing the senses. A black soap cleanse prepares you for the kessa mitt exfoliation – think deep but gentle scrubbing that buffs away dullness to reveal silky-smooth skin. A nourishing mask follows, then a rhythmic massage that melts away tension, leaving you feeling lighter, brighter, and deeply relaxed.

Beyond the glow

Yes, your skin will be softer than ever, but the hammam is more than just an exfoliation fix. It’s known to boost circulation, relieve muscle tension, and quiet the mind – a perfect antidote to busy schedules and restless thoughts.

A setting of pure serenity

With intricate mosaics, ambient lighting, and the sound of flowing water, the Royal Hammam is as much about the atmosphere as the treatment itself. Every detail is designed to enhance relaxation, making it easy to switch off and soak in the moment.

A gift to yourself (or someone else)

Whether you’re booking a solo retreat or sharing the experience with a loved one, this is self-care worth making time for. And if you’re looking for a thoughtful gift, a bespoke hammam voucher is an effortless way to share a little luxury.

One&Only Spa, One&Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina, open daily from 10am to 10pm, ladies only between 10am – 2pm, mixed from 2pm to 10pm, 90-minute treatment priced at Dhs795, 120-minute treatment priced at Dhs1,100. Tel: (0)4 315 2130. To book, contact hammam@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae. For more details, visit oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: Supplied