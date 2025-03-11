Sponsored: An oasis of serenity awaits…

Delano Dubai opened its doors last year on Banyan Tree, offering guests a taste of understated luxury. Its fame grew thanks to its famed pools and private beach, and now the luxe new hotel is offering up a tempting new offer for guests: a new pool and beach day pass.

If you haven’t worked on your tan at the understated luxury property on Bluewaters Island, take note. A pool day spent here will include relaxing under the shade of billowing umbrellas framing the stunning blue pool. Guests can also recline on the delicately sunken furniture in the shallow end of the swimming pool, giving you a blissful combination of the sun and water.

But that’s not all…

Delano Dubai also features 250 metres of private beachfront if you prefer the open ocean to relax. With your toes in the sand, soak in the serenity as the gentle waves wash up upon the shores. And if you’re here at the perfect time, the uninterrupted sunset sinking into the sparkling Arabian Gulf will be a view that will stick with you for a long time.

Sound like something you want to experience? Over the weekday (Monday to Thursday), the day pass is Dhs400 with 50 per cent redeemable on food and beverages. On the weekend (Friday to Sunday), it’s Dhs600 with 50 per cent redeemable on food and beverages.

If you want a pool cabana, it’s Dhs1,500 on weekdays, and Dhs2,000 on weekends (non-redeemable).

Food service begins at 1am and on the menu, you will find bites from salads to carpcaccio and tartar; to delicious burgers and sandwiches, grills and pasta. And of course, there’s dessert to add a sweet touch to your day.

The pool is open from 8am to 8pm, while the beach will remain open from 8am until sunset.

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Islands, Dubai, pool open from 8am to 8pm, beach 8am to sunset, pool pass from Dhs400. Tel: (0)4 556 6255. delanohotels.com/dubai

Images: Supplied