Wow there are lots of things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Bored? Not anymore… There’s gigs, Paddy’s day parties, new restaurants, beaches and so much more to do this weekend in Dubai.

Friday, April 11

Experience a different type of camel

CamelPhat, the Grammy-nominated DJ and production duo from Liverpool, bring their unique deep, groovy and melodic house sounds to Pacha ICONS for an exclusive musical trip. Head to FIVE Luxe for this exclusive event is set to be a house music lover’s dream, with world-class beats from CamelPhat, Adam Ten, and resident Fabrice. Get tickets here.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, starts at 7pm, however CamelPhat playing at 11pm, from Dhs150, @playapachadubai

Swim Under the Stars

Head to the UAE’s longest-suspended infinity pool, and swim under the stars at Tapasake. It’s back on April 11, and will be every Friday. Located 100 meters above the city, Tapasake Dubai offers stunning views and a culinary Japanese journey with a Mediterranean influence. It’s Dhs250 with Dhs redeemable in food and beverages, there’s a live DJ too.

Tapasake,One Za’abeel, every Friday, Dhs250 per person, 7:30pm to 11pm. Tel: +971 4 666 1617 https://www.tapasakedubai.com/

Play bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is celebrating 10 years and it’s coming to Bla Bla for an insanly fun celebration. Think bingo, but on another level with dance offs, big prizes, crowd karaoke, rave rounds and loads of surprises. Grab tickets here.

Bla Bla, JBR, doors open 8pm, tickets Dhs150 @blabladubai

Saturday, April 12

Mimi Kakushi x Moët & Chandon Brunch

Iconic Japanese restaurant Mimi Kakushi are teaming up with Moët & Chandon for a fabulous brunch option. There are only two of these experiences happening, April 12 and 19 so head down to this exclusive event and expect jazz, Champagne and gorgeous food. It’s on for three hours and the non-alcoholic package is Dhs450, house is Dhs599 and champagne is Dhs765 including Moët et Chandon Imperial Brut.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, April 12 and 19, 12-4pm, from Dhs450, @mimikakushi

Go to a floating market

Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr is elevating their game with a pop up floating market experience. It’s launching on April 12 and will be running every Saturday for a month. Thailand’s iconic floating markets will be brought to life on the serene waterways of Madinat Jumeirah. We’re talking authentic Thai flavours, vibrant cultural performances, and an enchanting atmosphere.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, every Saturday April 12 until 3 May, from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, @paithaidubai

Experience ANTS

ANTS, the underground powerhouse from Ibiza, is making its debut at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience this Saturday, April 12, and if you know ANTS, you already know what’s coming – deep, underground sound and techno, insane production, and a crowd that’s here purely for the music. Here’s why you can’t miss ANTS at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience this weekend.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina, 6pm, Saturday, April 12, tickets priced at Dhs250. Tel: (0)58 888 8756. Sign up for first access to tickets and VIP tables at ushuaiadubai.com @ushuaiadubai

Celebrate a late Paddy’s Day

McGettigan’s are throwing a late late Paddy’s day bash on Saturday in Media City Amphitheatre and there are some incredible acts lined up. The Script, The Coronas, Sandstorm and more. You can choose from the various different prices, Dhs299 regular tickets, Dhs499 for fan pit and Dhs599 for the deck with five drinks and one food item.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, open from 12 midday to 12 midnight, from Dhs299, @mcgettiganspubs

Try a new brunch

Mr Toad’s has launched a new brunch and if you’re in the mood for unlimited drinks, buffet starters and desserts, you can choose where you head, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park, or Al Jaddaf. Choose from three packages soft Dhs129, house Dhs249, premium Dhs299. It’s from 1pm to 4pm, so we’ll see you there…

Mr Toads, multiple locations across Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs129 @mrtoadsme

Sunday, April 13

Try delicious food at a new spot

Royal Palette opened recently on Sheikh Zayed road and it’s a gorgeous combination of Greek cuisine, unreal views and good vibes. Enjoy your dishes while looking directly onto the Museum of the Future. Try the patatas bravas, they’re unreal, trust us… things to do in Dubai this weekend sorted.

Royal Palette, floor 20, Voco Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, @royal.palette.dxb

Check out COVEBEACH’s new chapter

COVEBEACH is experiencing a brand new chapter and there’s a new space called ICONIC Beach to check out. It’s opening from Saturday April 12 and the sunbeds, daybeds and cabanas will open daily from 10am to sunset, bringing an unprecedented level of beachfront luxury to JBR. Elevating the experience even further are six private, temperature-controlled jacuzzi pools – all with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. There’s also ICONIC lounge for the night owls which is open from 12pm til late…

COVEBEACH, JBR, from 10am to sunset. Tel: +971 50 454 6920 @covebeachdubai