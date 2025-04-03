Sponsored: From a cheeky Tiki Luau to a sophisticated penthouse jaw-dropper…

Gastronomy is often at its best when it’s arranged in pairs. Steak and frites, F&B, Michelin and Stars, pizza and pasta, pretty much any food item and cheese. And so it’s perhaps unsurprising that the following brunches come from an all-star duo of Dubai hotels, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk.

These award-winning feasts come with a variety of cuisine, timings, views, vibes and live entertainment, but still retain that same Hilton commitment to excellence. All that remains, is for you to choose which one is right for you, right now.

Tiki Hula Hula Brunch at Trader Vic’s JBR

A sun-soaked, fun-splashed escape straight into a Polynesian paradise. Brunch goers can expect tropical beats from a live Latin band, flame-kissed flavours from live food stations, and a steady stream of the legendary Tiki Puka Puka. Throw on your best floral shirt and let the island vibes whisk you away.

Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm. Priced at Dhs275 for soft beverages, Dhs325 for house beverages, and Dhs525 for sparkling beverages. Book via sevenrooms.com

Sunset Brunch at PURE Sky Lounge

PURE Sky Lounge & Dining invites you to savour golden-hour glamour with a live DJ soundtracking your skyline soiree. Dive into a feast of hot and cold starters, hearty mains, and indulgent desserts, all served straight to your table, unlimited, unforgettable, and with uninterrupted, breathtaking 35th floor views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

PURE Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Every Saturday, 5.30pm to 9pm. Dhs350 for soft beverages, Dhs450 for house beverages, and Dhs550 for bubbly beverages. Book via sevenrooms.com

Amalfi Brunch at VERO Italian

Ciao and welcome to VERO’s Amalfi Brunch, a sun-soaked love letter to real Italian cuisine. Your dining experience begins with sharing-style platters, before moving on to the lively food stations, and authentic European flavours, all delivered with trademark Mediterranean passion. A live singer provides the soundtrack to this Italian holiday. Choose interior (for the summer months) or alfresco terrazza seating with views of Ain Dubai, then sip, savour, and embrace the lemon-scented breeze of the Amalfi Coast at VERO. Buon appetite.

VERO Italian, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Every Saturday, 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs199 for soft beverages, Dhs249 for house beverages and Dhs399 for premium beverages. Book via sevenrooms.com

For more information, call (0)4 318 2319 or WhatsApp (0)50 700 4785.

Images: Provided