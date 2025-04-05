A whole new person in just 20 minutes…

Look, some of us are not born with genes that give us gorgeous natural tans even though we live in a sunny country. We are born with pale skin, freckles and we go red in the sun, not a lovely bronze shade. In this case, we need a little help with tanning and an artificial one is the way to go. There are lots of places for a mobile spray tan in Dubai that will come to your home with all you need…

BRONZ’D

A post shared by BRONZ'D (@bronzddxb)

BRONZ’D Dubai is a British, female-owned business and has over 6 years experience in spray tanning. The ingredients are natural, vegan and cruelty free which is always a good idea when you’re putting something all over your body. During the spray tan, they’ll even use drying powder to help speed the process along without leaving marks. You can choose from different services, the Express Tan, Dhs300 which you rinse after a few hours, but if you’re strapped for time, you may want to opt for the 20-Minute Tan and rinse after 20 minutes to an hour, for Dhs350. If you’re looking for a mobile spray tan in Dubai, this one comes recommended.

@bronzddxb

Desert Tan

A post shared by Desert Tan (@deserttan_dxb)



Desert Tan is run by a British spray tan artist whose main aim is to make you look good and feel good. Rachel has years of experience in tanning and uses all cruelty-free, organic products to get the best result. There are two solutions to choose from, standard or express and cost Dhs185 for a spray tan in your own home. A package of 3 is 495 or if you have a group of more than three people to be tanned at the same location it’s Dhs165 each.

@deserttan_dxb

Glo Tan

A post shared by Glo Tan | Mobile Spray Tanning (@glotandxb)

Glo Tan Dubai pride themselves on giving a perfect tan every time, they arrive to your house, pop up their spray tan tent and get cracking but not before discussing the aftercare in depth with you and moisturising your hands and feet thoroughly. Glo Tan have a team of 7 experts and make the process super quick and easy.

@glotandxb

Spray Tan Dubai

A post shared by Spray Tan Dubai (@spraytandxb)

Spray Tan Dubai actually serve all of the Emirates so no matter where you are, you can be tanned. They use all organic products and make sunless tanning super easy. Their technicians have years of experience, tanning all sorts of skin types and bodies. They often do summer discounts too so you’ll be able to save some cash while staying tanned. If you want an unlimited package of spray tans for a month it’s only Dhs675 per person.

@spraytandxb

