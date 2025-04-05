Because plans without food are just.. meetings…
Dubai’s dining scene never sleeps, and if your weekend revolves around what (and where) to eat, you definitely know the vibe. Whether you’re in the mood for a buzzy new opening, a trendy spot for sharing plates, or a hidden gem with big flavour, these 5 of the best restaurants in Dubai are serving serious weekend energy. Come hungry.
Magadan
West Palm Beach just got a taste of Russia with the international debut of Magadan, a seafood spot known for its premium catches and lively atmosphere. The menu is all about high-quality seafood, from Kamchatka crab and plump Magadan shrimp on ice to buttery Sakhalin scallops. The signature Magadan fish soup is rich and comforting, while the mini chebureks stuffed with sweet crab bring a crispy, golden crunch.
Magadan, Palm West Beach. @magadandubai
Taama
Rooted in nature and set within the Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, Taama takes a thoughtful approach to dining. The menu leans into bold flavours and open-fire cooking, with dishes like the slow-roasted Lion’s Mane mushroom, finished with wild garlic butter and creamy peppercorn sauce. The artichoke spread, a play on mutabbal, is served with a hibachi-grilled skewer and a squeeze of lime. Even the drinks stay in step, with non-alcoholic cocktails crafted in partnership with Lyre’s, like the Al Cozy, a nod to the restaurant’s Al Quoz home, and the butterfly pea-infused Crown Bliss.
Taama, 13 A Street Sheikh Zayed Rd – Al Quoz – Al Quoz 1. Tel: (0)4 397 0271. @taama.dxb
Blume Dubai Mall
Blume lands in Dubai Mall, and it’s worth a visit. Already a favourite in Dubai Marina, Blume has opened a new location in Dubai Mall, complete with velvet textures, gold sculptural ceilings, and views of the Dubai Fountain. The menu delivers, too, think goat cheese salad, dynamite shrimp, wood-fired pizzas, and a solid, cheese burger. Come hungry.
Blume, Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, 4F. @blumedubaimall
Rialto
Old-school Italian charm with a modern edge, that’s the vibe at Rialto, the latest addition to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. At the helm is Chef Roberto Rispoli, a Pompeii-born culinary talent with Michelin-starred experience, bringing the flavours of Northern Italy to Dubai. The menu brings together seasonal ingredients and time-honoured techniques, with standouts like yellowtail crudo with kalamansi and lemon, tuna tartare topped with caviar, and saffron arancini with beef tartare. Pasta lovers will want to try the wagyu bolognese fettucce, while the Il Raviolo di Rialto, filled with ricotta and finished with butter and sake, is pure comfort. For mains, the branzino al guazzetto is a solid choice.
Rialto, Jumeirah Marsa, Ground Floor. Tel: 800 323232. @rialtodubai
FLOR, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC
Located inside The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, FLOR is a hidden brunch gem that hits that perfect balance of relaxed and refined. The 50-seat space makes it feel like you’re in on a little secret. Every weekend from 12pm to 4pm, they serve a Euro-inspired brunch menu, black truffle scrambled eggs, French omelettes with beurre blanc, king crab Benedict, and a shrimp patty with curry sauce. For something lighter, there’s buckwheat porridge and syrniki with berries. The drinks menu brings the vibe: Bellinis, Rossinis, natural wines, and premium spirits that keep the good times flowing.
FLOR at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, every weekend from 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)58 617 8801. @flor.dxb
