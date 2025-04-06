That’s a lot of people…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has seen a huge increase in people using its services over Eid Al Fitr 2025. Between March 30 and April 1, there was a significant surge in public transport usage during the holiday.

6.39 million passengers used taxis, public transport during Eid such as Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and shared mobility services over thebreak.

The Dubai Metro alone, operating on both the Red and Green Lines, transported 2.428 million riders, while the Dubai Tram served 111,130 passengers.

The Dubai public buses carried 1.33 million people, and marine transport services recorded 408,991 boardings.

.

أعلنت #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات في دبي أن إجمالي عدد ركاب وسائل النقل الجماعي ومركبات الأجرة والتنقل المشترك خلال عطلة عيد الفطر المبارك 1446 هجرية 2025 ميلادية، (من 30 مارس وحتى 1 أبريل الجاري)، بلغ 6 ملايين و390 ألف راكب. وأوضحت الهيئة أن عدد ركاب المترو بخطيه الأحمر والأخضر،… pic.twitter.com/tc6ZHj6JFg — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 2, 2025

Taxis, including those from Dubai Taxi and the various franchise operators around the city, served 1.687 million users, while shared mobility services, such as e-hail vehicles and on-demand buses, registered 429,616 riders.

Public transport in Dubai is such a great way to reduce traffic in the city, which is a topic of conversation amongst residents this year. RTA and Dubai government are constantly implementing ways to improve traffic flow and ease congestion.